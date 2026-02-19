Arctic Paper AB: Suspension of the Company's dividend policy and recommendation regarding the allocation of profit for the 2025 financial year

The Management Board of Arctic Paper S.A. ("Company", "Issuer") announces that, in connection with today publication of the financial results for the four quarters of 2025 of its subsidiary Rottneros AB and the estimated annual consolidated results of the Arctic Paper Group, it has decided to temporarily suspend the dividend policy adopted by the Management Board resolution of July 11, 2022, in reference to payment of dividend for 2025 and will not recommend the payment of a dividend to the General Meeting of the Company.

This decision is dictated in particular by the significantly weaker financial results achieved in the pulp production segment in 2025. This was influenced by the persistently high prices of wood used for pulp production in Scandinavia and the sustained appreciation of the Swedish krona against the US dollar.

Taking into account the above-mentioned factors, the Management Board of the Company believes that the Company's priority in the near future is to maintain a strong balance sheet and a safe cash level. Once the market situation improves, the Company will return to the current dividend policy.

The above recommendation of the Management Board regarding the distribution of profit for 2025 will be presented to the Supervisory Board of the Company for opinion, and the final decision regarding the distribution of profit for the financial year 2025 will be taken by the Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Specific legal basis:

Art. 17(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.

This disclosure contains information that Arctic Paper is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 19-02-2026 07:33 CET.

Further information provided by:

Michal Jarczynski, President of the Management Board of Arctic Paper, tel. (+48) 73 033 98 17

