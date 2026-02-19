Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YCRT | ISIN: PLARTPR00012 | Ticker-Symbol: A0P
Tradegate
17.02.26 | 16:48
2,000 Euro
+5,37 % +0,102
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCTIC PAPER SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCTIC PAPER SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9322,00012:11
1,9322,00012:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.02.2026 07:35 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arctic Paper AB: Suspension of the Company's dividend policy and recommendation regarding the allocation of profit for the 2025 financial year

The Management Board of Arctic Paper S.A. ("Company", "Issuer") announces that, in connection with today publication of the financial results for the four quarters of 2025 of its subsidiary Rottneros AB and the estimated annual consolidated results of the Arctic Paper Group, it has decided to temporarily suspend the dividend policy adopted by the Management Board resolution of July 11, 2022, in reference to payment of dividend for 2025 and will not recommend the payment of a dividend to the General Meeting of the Company.

This decision is dictated in particular by the significantly weaker financial results achieved in the pulp production segment in 2025. This was influenced by the persistently high prices of wood used for pulp production in Scandinavia and the sustained appreciation of the Swedish krona against the US dollar.

Taking into account the above-mentioned factors, the Management Board of the Company believes that the Company's priority in the near future is to maintain a strong balance sheet and a safe cash level. Once the market situation improves, the Company will return to the current dividend policy.

The above recommendation of the Management Board regarding the distribution of profit for 2025 will be presented to the Supervisory Board of the Company for opinion, and the final decision regarding the distribution of profit for the financial year 2025 will be taken by the Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Specific legal basis:

Art. 17(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.

This disclosure contains information that Arctic Paper is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 19-02-2026 07:33 CET.

Further information provided by:

Michal Jarczynski, President of the Management Board of Arctic Paper, tel. (+48) 73 033 98 17

This information is disclosed pursuant to the Article 17 Section 1 of the Market Abuse Regulation - inside information and was submitted for publication on 19th of February 2026 at 7:33 am CET, in reference to Arctic Paper's current report no. 07/2026 filed with the Warsaw Stock Exchange


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.