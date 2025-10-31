Anzeige
WKN: A0YCRT | ISIN: PLARTPR00012 | Ticker-Symbol: A0P
Tradegate
31.10.25 | 15:32
1,960 Euro
-2,49 % -0,050
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCTIC PAPER SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCTIC PAPER SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9842,03010:42
1,9862,03031.10.
31.10.2025 18:20 Uhr
Arctic Paper AB: Refinancing process of Arctic Paper S.A. finalized

PRess release

Kostrzyn nad Odra / Gothenburg October 31, 2025

Arctic Paper S.A. today announces the successful completion of its refinancing process. The company has signed a term and revolving facilities agreement with a consortium of banks including BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A., Santander Bank Polska S.A. and Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. The agreement comprises of an investment term facility for a total amount of EUR 20,000,000 and a revolving facility for a total amount of EUR 60,000,000.

"The refinancing strengthens our financial position and supports our ongoing operations and strategic initiatives," says Michal Jarczynski, CEO, Arctic Paper S.A.

The refinancing was undertaken in the light of approaching repayment date of the existing term facility agreement concluded on April 2, 2021, which falls on the day five years after its conclusion.

For more detailed information about the terms of the agreement: Reports

Further information provided by:

Michal Jarczynski, CEO, Arctic Paper S.A.
Phone: +46 10 451 7005
michal.jarczynski@arcticpaper.com

Katarzyna Wojtkowiak, CFO, Arctic Paper S.A.
Phone: +48 667 652 112
katarzyna.wojtkowiak@arcticpaper.com


