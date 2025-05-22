Qliro AB: Qliro reaches new milestone - 200 SME agreements signed in 2025

Qliro AB (publ) ("Qliro") today announces a new milestone, having signed 200 agreements with small and medium-sized merchants (SME) so far in 2025. This represents double the growth rate compared to the same period last year and reflects Qliro's strategic focus on strengthening its position as a leading payment provider and growth partner for SMEs in the Nordic region.

"We are incredibly proud that 200 SME merchants have chosen to start using Qliro's payment solutions so far this year. This represents a twofold increase in our growth rate compared to the same period in 2024 and indicates that our strategic focus on the SME segment is delivering results. We look forward to continuing to help more Nordic merchants grow through smart, data-driven payment solutions," says Christoffer Rutgersson, CEO, Qliro.

Qliro recently launched its next-generation checkout solution and introduced a strategic shift aimed at becoming a full-service growth partner for modern e-commerce businesses with the launch of Qliro Checkout Generation 3. Generation 3 builds on the foundation of Qliro Checkout 0.0 and the Composable Payments strategy - a modular and flexible architecture that allows different components of the payment flow to be combined, customized, or expanded as needed. This results in a scalable solution suited for both SME and enterprise merchants. Internal tests indicate improved conversion rates of up to 10% compared to merchants' previous checkout solutions. The results are based on a selection of SME merchants and tests conducted in Q1 2025.

In the first quarter of 2025, sales from the SME segment accounted for 8% of Qliro's operating income, compared to 1% in the same period last year.

"The fact that 200 new small and medium-sized merchants have chosen to partner with Qliro this year is a strong indication that we are building a product aligned with actual market needs. Our composable checkout is designed to integrate seamlessly into any modern tech stack and make growth easier. We continuously work to refine the end-to-end experience and develop products that drive conversion, loyalty, and profitability. Our goal is to be the natural growth partner for every modern merchant, and this milestone confirms that we are on the right path," concludes Evelin Kaup, CPO, Qliro.

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rutgersson

E-mail: ir@qliro.com

About Qliro AB

Qliro is a leading fintech company offering safe and simple digital payment solutions, including a complete check-out to e-merchants. Qliro is a credit market company under supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and has its registered address in Stockholm. Qliro's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker "Qliro".

For more information, please visit https://www.qliro.com/en-se/investor-relations



