

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold ticked higher on Tuesday and the dollar held in a tight range while Treasuries headed toward a third straight month of gains, the longest run since 2021.



Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $2,388.95 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $2,433.55.



Gold is benefiting from escalating Middle East tensions, China demand worries and expectations of Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts this year.



A two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve gets underway today, with investors looking for additional clues about a possible rate cut in September.



According to CME Group's FedWatch Tool, there is currently an 89.6 percent chance the Fed will lower rates by a quarter point in September and a 10.1 percent chance of a half point rate cut.



Later in the week, the focus will shift to the Labour Department's closely watched monthly jobs report for July.



Elsewhere, the Bank of Japan may raise interest rates on Wednesday while unexpected strength in U.K. services inflation has left the Bank of England's meeting on Thursday on a knife edge.



On the geopolitical front, Hamas and its allies have escalated their attacks on the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) amid rising fears of an Israel-Hezbollah war.



