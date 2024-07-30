Brian Aebig is a multi-decade sales executive responsible for over $2B in sales

Brings nearly two decades in sales organizations as VP or General Manager as well as a decade as national director or director

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2024) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity services and solutions provider, announces the appointment of enterprise sales and supply chain and distribution expert Brian Aebig to the Company's Industry Advisory Council.

Mr. Aebig is a 35-year veteran of the IT industry, having served as the leader of a national Canadian organization with annual sales of CAD$120 million, as a General Manager and VP at Avnet distribution with annual sales of CAD$850 million, and as VP Sales for Tech Data Canada with sales of CAD$2.8 billion.

Mr. Aebig brings deep, unique expertise in IT solutions distribution to Plurilock, along with unmatched experience in understanding, building, and leveraging end-to-end IT supply chains, from vendor to distribution to reseller to end user, particularly in relation to emerging technologies. He is currently an independent consultant focused on enabling drivers of sales growth, management of profit profiles, and unlocking the achievement of long-term organizational goals.

"Brian Aebig has over three decades of experience in enterprise IT supply chains, distribution, sales and profit drivers," said Plurilock CEO Ian L. Paterson. "He understands in a way that few others do how to unlock synergies and success for each stakeholder in enterprise IT, from vendor to distributor to reseller to end user and to leverage these synergies to drive growth and profitability."

"Plurilock's unique combination of proprietary cybersecurity IP, deep cybersecurity expertise, and a comprehensive line of IT solutions and services creates an unusual opportunity for both customer and sales growth in today's cybersecurity-driven IT landscape," said Mr. Aebig. "Plurilock has tremendous potential, and I'm excited to join the Company to help drive their success."

A total of 20,000 options will be granted to certain consultants of the Company pursuant to the Omnibus Plan (which plan is subject to disinterested shareholder and TSXV approvals) with a strike price of $1.00. The stock options are granted for a five-year term from July 29, 2024, and vesting will commence immediately upon obtaining disinterested shareholder approval to the Omnibus Plan.

About Plurilock

Plurilock sells cybersecurity solutions to the United States and Canadian Federal Governments along with Global 2000 companies. Through these relationships, Plurilock sells its unique brand of Critical Services-aiding clients with our expertise to defend against, detect, and prevent costly data breaches and cyberattacks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Information Form. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

