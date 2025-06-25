Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity services and solutions provider, is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held on June 25, 2025. All resolutions presented to the shareholders were approved.

Each of the five nominees listed below, described further in Plurilock's management information circular dated May 9, 2025, were elected as Directors. The detailed results of the voting by proxy for each nominee are as follows:

Nominee Votes For (#) Votes For (%) Ian L. Paterson 7,480,298 97.663 William Edward Hammersla III 7,537,289 98.407 Jennifer Swindell 7,637,289 99.713 Blake Corbet 7,527,298 98.277 Ali Hakimzadeh 6,670,902 87.095

At the Meeting, Plurilock's shareholders also voted in favor of the following, all as described in the Circular:

Re-appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as Plurilock's auditor; ratification and approval of amendment to the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan by ordinary resolution; and ratification and approval of the Company's Articles by ordinary resolution.

A total of 7,659,297 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 9.75% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

About Plurilock

Plurilock sells cybersecurity solutions to the United States and Canadian Federal Governments along with Global 2000 companies. Through these relationships, Plurilock sells its unique brand of Critical Services-aiding clients with our expertise to defend against, detect, and prevent costly data breaches and cyberattacks.

