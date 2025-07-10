Forcepoint partnership enhances Plurilock's role as trusted advisor and managed cybersecurity provider

Plurilock's Critical Services will be available to Forcepoint customers through an integrated services approach to global customer engagements

Joint sales initiatives already generating inbound leads and opportunities

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity solutions provider, announces that it has been named a Certified Services Partner for Forcepoint, a top-tier, global leader in data-first cybersecurity.

As part of this expanded relationship, Plurilock's Critical Services will be available to Forcepoint customers through an integrated services approach, enabling enterprise and public sector clients to receive implementation, policy tuning, hosting, and fully managed services for Forcepoint's data security solutions unified in an AI-powered platform.

"This is meaningful validation from one of the world's leading cybersecurity companies," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "Forcepoint's decision to certify our Critical Services team reflects their trust in our delivery capabilities and aligns perfectly with our strategy of scaling high-value, recurring revenue. Together, we're enabling organizations to extract more value from their cybersecurity investments, while giving Forcepoint customers hands-on support they can rely on."

The collaboration is already active, with joint sales engagement underway and new leads entering the pipeline across both enterprise and public sector accounts. For customers, especially those with constrained internal resources, this partnership offers a seamless way to maintain and optimize existing Forcepoint deployments through fully managed or co-managed service models.

"Forcepoint's partnership with Plurilock goes beyond market reach to delivering real operational value to customers," said Tim Puccio, vice president of global channel sales at Forcepoint. "Together, we're helping enterprises put AI-powered, unified data security into practice, knowing what data matters, dynamically adapting to risk, and simplifying how protection is applied across environments. It's the kind of comprehensive visibility and control today's data landscape demands."

Plurilock's Certified Services include support for:

Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)

Enterprise Security Posture Management (ESPM)

These services are fully integrated into Plurilock's Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) platform, offering centralized support across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. The result is a scalable solution designed to reduce risk, ensure compliance, and enable long-term system effectiveness, all while being largely hands-off for the end customer.

This announcement builds on Plurilock's designation earlier this year as an Authorized Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) for Forcepoint and reinforces Plurilock's position as a hands-on technical partner in high-stakes cybersecurity environments. By aligning with a top-tier security vendor and enabling joint engagement for services, Plurilock is accelerating its shift to a recurring services model while deepening its role in complex enterprise and regulated markets.

For more information on Plurilock's managed Forcepoint services, visit:

Plurilock Critical Services - Elite IT, Cyber Services for Enterprises

About Plurilock

Plurilock sells cybersecurity solutions to the United States and Canadian Federal Governments along with Global 2000 companies. Through these relationships, Plurilock sells its unique brand of Critical Services, aiding clients with our expertise to defend against, detect, and prevent costly data breaches and cyberattacks.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Information Form. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258350

SOURCE: Plurilock Security Inc.