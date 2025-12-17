Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2025) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity systems integrator, announces a two-year licensing agreement valued at $2,449,255 million with a Nasdaq-listed semiconductor manufacturer (the "Customer").

The Customer has been a Plurilock client since 2024, and the Company has previously delivered multiple cybersecurity solutions and services to support the Customer's evolving security requirements across its global operations.

Under the agreement, Plurilock will provide the Customer with an advanced insider-risk software solution through one of its strategic technology partners. The solution was selected to enhance protections across the Customer's engineering, production, and supply-chain environments, reflecting the increasing importance of safeguarding sensitive intellectual property and operational systems within complex enterprise infrastructures.

"Large enterprises continue to prioritize security solutions that can be deployed efficiently while aligning with their operational and risk-management objectives," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "This agreement demonstrates the strength of our partner-led delivery model and our ability to support sophisticated customers with solutions that scale alongside their business."

Consistent with Plurilock's historical software licensing arrangements, the Company expects fulfillment and delivery to align with previously disclosed operating practices, as outlined in its most recent MD&A. Additional details regarding the commercial terms of the agreement remain confidential.

About Plurilock

Plurilock is a services-led, product-enabled, AI-native cybersecurity company that solves complex cyber problems in high-stakes environments where failure isn't an option. Trusted by Five-Eyes governments, NATO-aligned agencies, and Global 2000 enterprises, we defend critical infrastructure and safeguard the systems that power modern life. Our Critical Services division delivers operational resilience through unmatched expertise, proprietary IP, and AI-driven playbooks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Information Form. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

