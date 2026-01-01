Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2025) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity systems integrator, is pleased to announce that, pursuant to the indenture between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada dated August 15, 2022, as amended, governing the 10% unsecured convertible debentures in the principal amount of $275,000 previously issued on September 20, 2022 (the "September Debentures"), and the indenture between the Company and Odyssey Trust Company dated October 30, 2025 governing the 10% unsecured convertible debentures in the principal amount of $3,000,000 previously issued on October 30, 2025 (the "November Debentures" and with the September Debentures, the "Debentures"), the Company issued 312,188 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of $0.2042 per Share in satisfaction of an aggregate of $63,750 in interest payments on the outstanding Debentures.

