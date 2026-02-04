Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity systems integrator, announces four cybersecurity contract renewals with two existing customers totaling $1,190,000.

The agreements include three Critical Services ("PLCS") contracts with a commercial firm and a data security licensing agreement with a national security focused government agency.

The three PLCS agreements, ranging from six to twelve months in duration, renew and expand Plurilock's role supporting the commercial firm's Insider Risk initiatives, Security Information and Event Management ("SIEM") operations, and executive communications programs. These engagements reflect expanded scope within an established relationship where Plurilock continues to be embedded across multiple security functions.

The data security licensing agreement represents a twelve-month renewal of an existing cybersecurity deployment within a national security focused government agency, reinforcing Plurilock's position as a trusted provider of specialized security technologies in highly sensitive government systems.

"These renewals demonstrate the strength of Plurilock's long-term customer relationships, our value proposition and our ability to become increasingly integrated into critical security programs over time," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "We often begin by solving a specific challenge, and through performance and trust, we expand across broader mandates. This pattern of organic account growth, combined with reoccurring renewals, is core to how we execute on our mission of securing the systems that underpin society."

Consistent with Plurilock's historical Professional Services and licensing agreements, the Company expects fulfillment and delivery to align with previously disclosed operating practices, as outlined in its most recent MD&A. Additional details regarding the commercial terms of the agreements remain confidential.

About Plurilock

Plurilock is a services-led, product-enabled, AI-native cybersecurity company that solves complex cyber problems in high-stakes environments where failure isn't an option. Trusted by Five-Eyes governments, NATO-aligned agencies, and Global 2000 enterprises, we defend critical infrastructure and safeguard the systems that power modern life. Our Critical Services division delivers operational resilience through unmatched expertise, proprietary IP, and AI-driven playbooks.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact:

