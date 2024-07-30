Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2024) - 96M, a leading online casino in Singapore, proudly announces its exclusive partnership with Evolution Gaming, Europe's premier live casino game developer. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as Evolution Gaming brings its electrifying Lightning Baccarat to 96M, enhancing the live casino experience.

Figure 1 - Jacky Wu from Online Casino 96M

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10004/217274_bd4820e14462fa56_001full.jpg

In an exclusive interview with Jacky Wu, the spokesperson for 96M, he revealed the transformative features of Lightning Baccarat and how it is set to redefine the live casino landscape in Singapore.

"Lightning Baccarat is not just another game; it's an immersive experience that combines the classic elegance of Baccarat with the thrilling unpredictability of lightning strikes, which can multiply winnings by up to 512 times. This partnership with Evolution Gaming ensures that 96M continues to offer unparalleled gaming experiences to our players, reinforcing our position as the premier online casino in Singapore."

Figure 2 - Lightning Baccarat from Online Casino 96M

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10004/217274_bd4820e14462fa56_002full.jpg

About Lightning Baccarat Features:

Electrifying Multipliers: Each round in Lightning Baccarat includes randomly generated Lightning Cards with multipliers ranging from 2x to 8x. If a winning hand includes one or more Lightning Cards, the payout is multiplied accordingly, potentially reaching up to 512x. Stunning Visuals and Atmosphere: Set in a visually striking black and gold Art Deco environment, Lightning Baccarat delivers a high-end, immersive gaming experience. The lightning effects and sound design enhance the excitement, making each round a thrilling event. High-Stakes and High Incentives: Lightning Baccarat is designed for players who enjoy high stakes and substantial incentives. The combination of classic Baccarat gameplay with the added layer of lightning multipliers creates an engaging gaming experience.

About 96M Online Casino Singapore

