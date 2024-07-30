

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anxiety ahead of major central bank decisions kept market sentiment muted. Interest rate decisions by the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan would be known on Wednesday whereas Bank of England's rate decision is due on Thursday. Markets also await the earning updates from the corporate sector including from tech giant Microsoft.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory. European benchmarks are trading mostly higher. Asian stock indexes finished trading on a negative note.



Dollar Index edged down. Bond yields are moving mixed. Crude oil prices slipped. Gold gained. Cryptocurrencies declined.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 40,567.00, up 0.07% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,478.10, up 0.27% Germany's DAX at 18,398.45, up 0.39% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,280.49, down 0.14% France's CAC 40 at 7,474.05, up 0.41% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,842.30, up 0.56% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,512.00, down 0.01% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,953.20, down 0.46% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,879.30, down 0.43% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,002.91, down 1.37%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0833, up 0.13% GBP/USD at 1.2854, down 0.03% USD/JPY at 154.76, up 0.48% AUD/USD at 0.6541, down 0.11% USD/CAD at 1.3848, down 0.03% Dollar Index at 104.55, down 0.01%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.168%, down 0.22% Germany at 2.3565%, down 0.23% France at 3.068%, down 0.03% U.K. at 4.0835%, up 0.75% Japan at 1.002%, up 0.10%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $78.94, down 0.14%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $75.72, down 0.12%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,435.50, up 0.41%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $66,522.18, down 4.51% Ethereum at $3,331.86, down 1.69% Solana at $180.41, down 5.80% BNB at $572.99, down 3.53% XRP at $0.6284, up 3.55%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX