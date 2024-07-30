Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2024) - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update of its current drill program at its Thundercloud property in the Archean Manitou-Stormy Lakes Greenstone belt, 47 kilometers southeast of Dryden in northwestern Ontario.

Ivy Chong, the President and CEO comments, "We are making excellent progress since the start of the drilling and the core contains some of the most interesting mineralization that has not been previously seen. We look ahead to continue drilling over the summer and beyond."

Eight holes totaling 1,320 meters have been completed to date out of the 4,000 meter drill program. TC-24-01 and -02, designed to test the upper 100 meters of the high-grade 'shoot' at the Pelham Zone, intersected at a depth of 125 meters in Dynasty's DP-23-04, -06 and -07 holes with intercepts of up to 11.0 g/t over 12 meters (Table 1 - previously reported results for DP-23-04, -06 and -07). Both holes have intersected zones of pyrite veinlet mineralization, similar to the high-grade referred to the above, with hole TC-24-02 intersecting 19 meters (true width probably 10 meters) of pink calcite veining (See photo in Figure 1) with some pyrite, particularly along the vein selves. Thinner intervals of similar carbonate veining were intersected in 2022 and 2023 and were typically observed to be proximal to the high-grade intervals. The third hole TC-24-11 intersected similar pyrite vein mineralization between 65 and 100 meters and again between 170 and 190 meters, these intercepts will potentially extend the known extent of mineralization 50 meters to the east of previous intercepts.

TC-24-03 intersected strong pyrite veining below 130 meters, hosted within a zone of intense shearing. This intercept is approximately 50 meters down-plunge of the high-grade intercepts reported in Table 1.

Figure 1: Photo of a section of drill core TC-24-02

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7227/218204_72b20031b42c4848_001full.jpg

Table 1: Highlights of 2023 drill results

Drill Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) DP-23-04 93.0 163.5 70.5 3.2 Including 109.5 121.5 12.0 11.0

DP-23-06 100.5 231.0 130.5 1.2 Including 100.5 157.5 57.0 2.3

DP-23-07 99.0 160.5 61.5 1.1 Including 114.0 118.5 4.5 6.6

TC-24-13 and -14 were drilled approximately 150 meters to the west and along strike of the high-grade intercepts at Pelham, discussed above. These two holes, are designed to intersect a similar structural intersection to the one interpreted as controlling the high-grade mineralization at the Pelham Zone. Previous holes in this area, DP-23-08, -09 and -10 all intersected broad drill intervals from 33 to 196.5 meters averaging 1 g/t Au or more, interpreted as representing the lower-grade halo around this potentially higher grade core localized on the intersection of a northeast and north-northwest structures.

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by E. Max Baker, Ph.D. (F.AusIMM), Technical Director of the company and a "Qualified Person" ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America with projects located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in Ontario and the Midas gold camp in Nevada. The Company is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold resource in northwest Ontario as outlined in a NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report, dated September 27, 2021 that can be found on the Company and SEDAR websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada, is surrounded by a number of large-scale operating mines. For more information, visit the Company website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DYNASTY GOLD CORP.

"Ivy Chong"

_________________________________

Ivy Chong, President & CEO

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/218204

SOURCE: Dynasty Gold Corp.