

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kamala Harris' favorability rating has jumped after President Joe Biden quit the presidential race and endorsed his Vice President as the new candidate, a new poll finds.



According to the latest ABC News/Ipsos poll, released over the weekend, the 59-year-old politician and attorney's favorability rating has increased to 43 percent, up 8 percentage points from the poll conducted in the previous a week.



Her unfavorability rating also dropped in a week, from 46 percent a week ago to 42 percent of respondents viewing her unfavorably.



14 percent of those who took part in the survey said they have no opinion on the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate.



Republican candidate Donald Trump has a favorability rating of 36 percent to 52 percent unfavorable, according to the same poll.



Harris has a clear edge over Trump when it comes to how much enthusiastic American voters are for them as nominees.



While 48 percent of Americans say they are enthusiastic about Harris becoming the Democratic Party's candidate, only 39 percent expressed enthusiasm for the former President as the Republican candidate.



Harris has been assured the support of enough Democratic delegates to secure the party's nomination for president at the August convention.



Harris, who stands a good chance to become the first Black woman and first American of Indian origin to receive a presidential nomination, also earned the endorsement of most of the Democratic Party heavy weights.



They include former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and a number of state governors and senior Democrat lawmakers.



