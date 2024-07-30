

WELLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air New Zealand has dropped its plans to reduce its carbon emissions from its fleet of passenger planes by 2023, citing the non-availability of fuel-efficient aircraft and sustainable jet fuel.



The airliner said that after careful consideration, it is removing its 2030 science based carbon intensity reduction target and will withdraw from the Science Based Targets initiative.??



Many of the levers needed to meet the target, including the availability of new aircraft, the affordability and availability of alternative jet fuels, and global and domestic regulatory and policy support, are outside the airline's direct control and remain challenging, according to Air New Zealand.



'In recent months, and more so in the last few weeks, it has also become apparent that potential delays to our fleet renewal plan pose an additional risk to the target's achievability,' Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer, Greg Foran said in a statement. 'It is possible the airline may need to retain its existing fleet for longer than planned due to global manufacturing and supply chain issues that could potentially slow the introduction of newer, more fuel-efficient aircraft into the fleet. As such and given so many levers needed to meet the target are outside our control, the decision has been made to retract the 2030 target and withdraw from the SBTi network immediately'.



The Auckland-based flag carrier of New Zealand said it is considering 'a new near-term carbon emissions reduction target that could better reflect the challenges relating to aircraft and alternative jet fuel availability within the industry'.



Air New Zealand Chair, Dame Therese Walsh said that irrespective of the government-owned airline company's decision to abandon the 2030 goal, 'Air New Zealand remains committed to reaching its 2050 net zero carbon emissions target'.



Air New Zealand is the first major carrier to back out from an ambitious carbon reduction target.



