

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - July 22 was earth's hottest day on record, according to a NASA analysis of global daily temperature data.



July 21 and 23 of this year also exceeded the previous daily record, set in July 2023.



These record-breaking temperatures are part of a long-term warming trend driven by human activities, primarily the emission of greenhouse gases, the U.S. space agency said while revealing its findings.



'In a year that has been the hottest on record to date, these past two weeks have been particularly brutal,' said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. 'Through our over two dozen Earth-observing satellites and over 60 years of data, NASA is providing critical analyses of how our planet is changing and how local communities can prepare, adapt, and stay safe. We are proud to be part of the Biden-Harris Administration efforts to protect communities from extreme heat.'



The NASA research team's results almost match with an independent analysis from the European Union's Copernicus Earth Observation Program, which last week reported that July 21 was the warmest day in recent history.



The daily global average temperature reached a new record high of 17.09°C on that day, according to the EU climate monitoring service.



