

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The United States has announced a significant new package of urgently needed weapons and equipment to support Ukraine's military forces as they fight against Russia's attacks.



The $200 million package, which will be provided under Presidential Drawdown Authority, includes air defense interceptors, artillery ammunition, anti-tank weapons, small arms, demolitions equipment, and spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.



Announcing the latest tranche of U.S. military support, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it would help strengthen Ukraine's air defenses and reinforce Ukraine's capabilities across the front lines.



This is the ninth security assistance package the President has authorized to help Ukraine since signing the Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act.



The United States has provided more than $55.4 billion worth of security assistance to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion in February 2022.



