Mogotes Metals: Exploring Multiple Targets for Copper Next to Filo Corp. and NGEX Minerals
Mogotes Metals: Exploring Multiple Targets for Copper Next to Filo Corp. and NGEX Minerals
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|18:03
|Lundin und BHP planen Übernahme von Explorer Filo
|Filo Mining Corp. gab vor Kurzem den Abschluss einer verbindlichen Vereinbarung mit BHP Group Ltd. und Lundin Mining Corp. bekannt, wonach die Käuferparteien alle ausstehenden Stammaktien von Filo,...
► Artikel lesen
|17:22
|Lundin Mining, Filo Corp shares jump following deal announcement
|16:46
|Mogotes Metals: Exploring Multiple Targets for Copper Next to Filo Corp. and NGEX Minerals
|Mogotes Metals: Exploring Multiple Targets for Copper Next to Filo Corp. and NGEX Minerals
► Artikel lesen
|15:13
|BHP, Lundin grab Filo in $3bn South American copper deal
|12:06
|BHP To Unlock South American Copper Riches: Partners With Lundin For Filo Acquisition
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|16:46
|Mogotes Metals: Exploring Multiple Targets for Copper Next to Filo Corp. and NGEX Minerals
|Mogotes Metals: Exploring Multiple Targets for Copper Next to Filo Corp. and NGEX Minerals
► Artikel lesen
|So
|Uneinigkeit...: Wochenrückblick KW 30-2024 - Finanzmärkte auf Achterbahnfahrt!
|15.07.
|Mogotes Metals Inc: Mogotes enters IR deal with SRC, to hold webinar
|15.07.
|Mogotes Metals kündigt Webinar und Investor Relations-Termin an
|Toronto, Ontario - 11. Juli 2024 - Mogotes Metals Inc. (TSXV: MOG) (das "Unternehmen") kündigt ein bevorstehendes Webinar an, in dem das Management die Ergebnisse der Explorationsfeldsaison
überprüfen...
► Artikel lesen
|15.07.
|Mogotes Metals Inc.: Mogotes Metals Announces Webinar and Investor Relations Appointment
|Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2024) - Mogotes Metals Inc. (TSXV: MOG) (the "Company") announces an upcoming webinar in which management will review findings from the exploration field...
► Artikel lesen
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|16:46
|Mogotes Metals: Exploring Multiple Targets for Copper Next to Filo Corp. and NGEX Minerals
|Mogotes Metals: Exploring Multiple Targets for Copper Next to Filo Corp. and NGEX Minerals
► Artikel lesen
|28.06.
|NGEx Minerals Ltd: NGEx Minerals shareholders approve AGM resolutions
|28.06.
|NGEx Announces Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting
|19.06.
|NGEx Minerals Ltd: NGEx Minerals drills 4.8 m of 41.12% CuEq at Lunahuasi
|19.06.
|NGEx Reports Lunahuasi Step-Out Drilling Intersects 726.5m at 1.66% Copper Equivalent ("CuEq") and 58.1m at 6.04% CuEq, including 4.8m at 41.12% CuEq, Significantly Expanding High-Grade Mineralization
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|FILO CORP
|21,150
|+7,69 %
|MOGOTES METALS INC
|0,085
|+14,46 %
|NGEX MINERALS LTD
|6,150
|+4,41 %