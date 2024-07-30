

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) said it's investigating outages of some Office applications and cloud services.



'We're currently investigating access issues and degraded performance with multiple Microsoft 365 services and features. More information can be found under MO842351 in the admin center,' reads a post by Microsoft.



The issue is also impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services and features, Microsoft said in a post on social network X Tuesday morning. Microsoft 365 includes common productivity applications like Outlook, Word and Excel.



For the moment, the company says this incident is only affecting users worldwide and only a subset of its services.



'We are investigating reports of issues connecting to Microsoft services globally. Customers may experience timeouts connecting to Azure services,' Redmond says on the Azure status page.



'We have multiple engineering teams engaged to diagnose and resolve the issue. More details will be provided as soon as possible.'



