

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against its major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.



The euro declined to near a 4-week low of 1.0798 against the greenback, 5-day low of 1.8313 against the kiwi and a 6-day low of 1.4952 against the loonie, off its early highs of 1.0835, 1.8434 and 1.5002, respectively.



The euro fell to a 4-day low of 0.9561 against the franc and a 5-day low of 166.07 against the yen, from an early 6-day high of 0.9606 and a 4-day high of 167.95, respectively.



Against the pound, the euro eased to 0.8414.



The currency may locate support around 1.06 against the greenback, 1.75 against the kiwi, 1.46 against the loonie, 0.94 against the franc, 156.00 against the yen and 0.82 against the pound.



