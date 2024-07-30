

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to a new review published in the journal Ecopsychology, even spending 10 minutes in nature could positively affect a person's mental health.



'We know nature plays an important role in human health, but behavioral health and health care providers often neglect to think about it as an intervention,' said lead researcher Joanna Bettmann, University of Utah College of Social Work.



Researchers analyzed the findings of 45 studies involving about 1,500 people diagnosed with mental illness.



The participants were involved in different nature-related activities. While some took a short stroll in a park, others engaged themselves in wilderness activities for multiple days.



'Going for a short walk or taking a camping trip should not necessarily be thought of as a replacement for other therapeutic or clinical interventions,' Bettmann emphasized.



'Rather, we should consider time in nature as an inexpensive, widely-available resource to support adults' mental health and overall well-being.'



Researchers stated that being in nature, irrespective of the amount of time, always boosts the person's mental peace.



The study noted that exposure to nature 'does not require oversight of health care professionals, is accessible, and is affordable. Focusing on increasing humans' exposure to nature has the potential to ease overstrained health care systems throughout the globe'.



Researchers found that water-based outdoor activities as well as camping, farming, and gardening activities had the greatest positive effect on human minds.



Similarly, a study published in the journal Scientific Reports found that people who spend atleast 120 minutes a week in nature are more likely to experience overall mental well-being than those who spend less time outdoors.



