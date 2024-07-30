

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A senate committee has advanced a rider, preventing the Justice Department from interfering in the implementation of state medical marijuana programs, according to a report by Marijuana Moment.



The panel also demanded a report from the Biden administration regarding the release of American citizen Marc Fogel, who is in jail in Russia over the possession of medical marijuana. The report should include 'detailed information about the detention of Marc Fogel in the Russian Federation.'



The panel emphasized that the report should feature 'comprehensive timeline of efforts taken by the Secretary to assist and communicate with Mr. Fogel, his family, and relevant congressional offices, as well as a full justification for the Department of State's determination that his sentencing and detention are neither unlawful nor wrongful'.



The demand for report comes after about a month, when the Senate passed a resolution to demand Fogel's release, citing that he was a legal medical cannabis patient.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX