

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) advises individuals who attended the 'Lightning in a Bottle' festival near Bakersfield, to consult a healthcare provider if they are experiencing respiratory symptoms that have not improved or have lasted more than a week.



This warning comes after five festival attendees were diagnosed with Valley fever. Out of these cases, three individuals required hospitalization.



California health officials have reported that over 20,000 people were in attendance at the festival in Buena Vista Lake. CDPH statement states, 'Valley fever is on the rise in California, with particularly high numbers of cases reported in 2023 and 2024 and is most common in the San Joaquin Valley and Central Coast areas of California.'



Valley fever is caused by the Coccidioides fungus, which thrives in the soil and dirt in certain areas of California. While most individuals exposed to this fungus do not develop the disease, it can infect the lungs and cause respiratory symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulties, fever, and fatigue. In rare instances, the fungus can spread to other parts of the body, resulting in severe illness.



It's important to note that Valley fever is not contagious and cannot be transmitted from one person or animal to another. Previous outbreaks have been linked to dust and dirt exposure at outdoor events and work sites in areas where Valley fever is prevalent.



Attendees are encouraged to visit the CDPH Valley fever survey website for additional information and to report any health issues.



