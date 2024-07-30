

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent groundbreaking study unveiled at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in Philadelphia has reported promising results from a mid-stage clinical trial, suggesting that Liraglutide could potentially slow down cognitive decline and provide protection to the brain.



Liraglutide, known by its brand names Saxenda and Victoza and manufactured by Novo Nordisk, falls under the category of GLP-1 drugs, which mimic a gut hormone responsible for regulating hunger and blood sugar levels.



This study builds upon earlier research in animals, which indicated that Liraglutide may reduce amyloid plaque in the brain, a known contributor to Alzheimer's disease in humans. The research involved over 200 individuals with Alzheimer's disease who were divided into two groups: one receiving Liraglutide and the other receiving a placebo. Over the course of a year, the participants underwent regular cognitive function tests and MRI scans to monitor changes in brain health.



The results were compelling, showing an 18% slower decline in cognitive function in the group receiving Liraglutide compared to the placebo group. Furthermore, there was an almost 50% reduction in volume loss in key brain regions associated with memory, language, decision-making, and learning - functions that are often impacted by Alzheimer's.



Lead researcher Paul Edison, a neuroscience and medicine professor at Imperial College London said, 'The slower loss of brain volume suggests liraglutide protects the brain, much like statins protect the heart.'



While further research is necessary to comprehensively understand the mechanisms and potential applications of Liraglutide in treating Alzheimer's and dementia, Edison proposed several ways in which the drug might be beneficial. These include reducing brain inflammation, enhancing insulin sensitivity, improving communication between brain cells, and mitigating the harmful effects of proteins linked to Alzheimer's, such as amyloid.



In an official statement, Novo Nordisk expressed its commitment to supporting independent research on the potential alternative uses of its GLP-1 medications, while clarifying that these products are not currently approved for treating Alzheimer's disease.



