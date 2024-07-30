

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, Perplexity AI introduced a new revenue-sharing model for publishers in the wake of recent plagiarism allegations. The controversy began in June with Forbes reporting that Perplexity AI's Pages tool contained a plagiarized version of its paywalled content. Wired further investigated and found that Perplexity's AI was paraphrasing WIRED stories, sometimes summarizing inaccurately and with minimal attribution.



Under this new initiative, whenever Perplexity uses content from certain publishers in response to user inquiries, the publishers will receive a share of the advertising revenue. Perplexity announced in a blog post that 'When Perplexity earns revenue from an interaction where a publisher's content is referenced, that publisher will also earn a share.'



The initial publishing partners in this program include Automattic, Der Spiegel, Entrepreneur, Fortune, The Texas Tribune, and TIME. These partners will also gain access to Perplexity's APIs and developer support, allowing them to create custom answer engines for their websites.



Furthermore, all employees of the publishing partners will receive access to Perplexity's Enterprise Pro service, which offers enhanced data privacy and security features. In addition, these partners will receive a complimentary one-year subscription to Perplexity's Enterprise Pro tier and access to developer tools and insights from Scalepost.ai, a new AI startup that facilitates partnerships between AI companies and publishers.



Dmitry Shevelenko, Perplexity's chief business officer, disclosed that the revenue-sharing agreement spans multiple years and includes a 'double-digit percentage' for all publishers, with particularly favorable conditions for the initial partners. Platnick explained that Perplexity does not currently have any ad revenue but plans to start introducing ads in September. The company is exploring various ad formats, but anticipates that for the 'related questions,' there will be a 'sponsored' badge underneath, while the user experience will otherwise remain unchanged, reports the Verge.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX