

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $665.428 million, or $2.08 per share. This compares with $491.885 million, or $1.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Arista Networks, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $672.644 million or $2.10 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $1.690 billion from $1.458 billion last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.72 - $1.75 Bln



