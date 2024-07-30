

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UDR, Inc. (UDR) Tuesday reported second-quarter net income attributable to common stockholders of $27.7 million or $0.08 per share, compared to $346.3 million or $1.05 per share last year.



FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders was $215.7 million or $0.60 per share, compared to $223.0 million or $0.63 per share last year.



Revenues for the quarter were $415.3 million, up from $404.5 million last year.



