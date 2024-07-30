Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.07.2024

WKN: A14M2J | ISIN: IE00BTN1Y115 | Ticker-Symbol: 2M6
Tradegate
30.07.24
21:00 Uhr
74,43 Euro
+0,52
+0,70 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDTRONIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDTRONIC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,4174,7123:00
74,6374,8622:00
ACCESSWIRE
30.07.2024 23:26 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Surgeon for a Day! Medtronic Puts the Power of Healthcare Technology in the Hands of Teens With Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / Medtronic

More than 150 teens received hands-on experiences in healthcare tech

Global healthcare technology leader Medtronic partnered with Jack and Jill of America, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to nurturing future African American leaders, to give more than 150 teens hands-on experiences with healthcare tech at Jack and Jill's national convention. Students had the opportunity to use surgical tools in the Medtronic Mobile Lab, a truck built to mirror an operating room that's used to train healthcare providers.

See more here on Yahoo.com.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic.

We lead global healthcare technology and boldly attack the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission - to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life - unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world.

In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
