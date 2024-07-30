Surgeon for a Day! Medtronic Puts the Power of Healthcare Technology in the Hands of Teens With Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / Medtronic

More than 150 teens received hands-on experiences in healthcare tech

Global healthcare technology leader Medtronic partnered with Jack and Jill of America, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to nurturing future African American leaders, to give more than 150 teens hands-on experiences with healthcare tech at Jack and Jill's national convention. Students had the opportunity to use surgical tools in the Medtronic Mobile Lab, a truck built to mirror an operating room that's used to train healthcare providers.

