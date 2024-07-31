

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global smartphone sales in the second quarter of 2024 jumped by 25% and hit a 4-year high.



According to Kantar's Worldpanel ComTech Smartphone Operating System (OS) latest data, global smartphone sales volumes jumped 25% year-on-year in the second quarter, driven by a sharp uptick in the US and a marginal uplift in Mainland China.



Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) iPhone 15 was the top-selling smartphone in every major European market except France, where the Samsung Galaxy A15 is number one.



US smartphone sales volumes have increased at the greatest rate of all tracked markets, with a 60% year-on-year rise in the second quarter. Apple iOS sales exceed Android, securing a 52% share of the market.



Domestic brands performed well in Mainland China, notably Xiaomi and Honor, which increased their market share by 5% points and 3% points respectively. Android remains the top-selling OS, gaining 4% points share in Q2.



In Japan, sales volumes increased 20%. iOS has gained 5% points share year-on-year. Google Pixel is the top-selling Android smartphone. It continues to increase its sales share, securing 14% of the market.



