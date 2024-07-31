

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of retail sales in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 3.7 percent on month in June, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday - coming in at 13.678 trillion yen.



That beat expectations for an increase of 3.3 percent following the 2.8 percent gain in May.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 0.6 percent.



Commercial sales fell 1.6 percent on month and added 2.0 percent on year to 49.887 trillion yen, while wholesale sales fell 2.3 percent on month and gained 1.3 percent on year at 36.209 trillion yen.



For the second quarter of 2024, retail sales gained 1.8 percent on quarter and 2.8 percent on year at 40.632 trillion yen.



