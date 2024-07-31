

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - TeamViewer AG (TMVWF.PK), a provider of remote connectivity solutions, Wednesday reported profit before tax of 39.80 million euros for the second quarter, higher than 35.0 million euros in the same quarter a year ago, primarily on increased revenue.



Operating profit rose to 45.93 million euros from 39.37 million euros in the previous year.



Net income, however, declined to 26.55 million euros or 0.16 euros per share from 34.05 million euros or 0.20 euros per share last year on higher taxes.



Revenue for the quarter grew 6 percent to 164.12 million euros from 154.15 million euros in the prior-year quarter.



For the full year, the company continues to expect revenue in the range of 660 million euros - 685 million euros.



