

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY), the German flag carrier, reported a second-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders of 469 million euros or 0.39 euros per share down from 881 million euros or 0.66 euros per share in the previous year.



Total revenues for the second quarter grew to 10.01 billion euros from 9.39 billion euros in the prior year.



Lufthansa Group stated earlier this month that it now expects an Adjusted EBIT in the range of 1.4 billion euros to 1.8 billion euros for the full year 2024, compared to previous estimate of around 2.2 billion euros.



The Lufthansa Group expects revenue to increase significantly in the 2024 financial year in comparison with the previous year; the main drivers are expected to be further capacity growth in the Passenger Airlines segment and anticipated growth in the Logistics and MRO segments.



However, due to market-wide capacity growth which is intensifying price pressure on Passenger Airlines, the Lufthansa Group expects yields to decline year-on-year.



