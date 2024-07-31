Das Instrument HHE0 US44267T1025 HOWRD.HG.HL.INC NW DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.08.2024The instrument HHE0 US44267T1025 HOWRD.HG.HL.INC NW DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 01.08.2024Das Instrument 67B GB00BZCNLL95 BELLEVUE HE.TR.RED.LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.08.2024The instrument 67B GB00BZCNLL95 BELLEVUE HE.TR.RED.LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 01.08.2024Das Instrument 3BE GB00BN7CJ686 TRINITY EXP.+PROD.DL 0,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.08.2024The instrument 3BE GB00BN7CJ686 TRINITY EXP.+PROD.DL 0,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 01.08.2024Das Instrument 6FV NO0010811961 SOFTOX SOLUTIONS NK 0,02 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.08.2024The instrument 6FV NO0010811961 SOFTOX SOLUTIONS NK 0,02 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 01.08.2024Das Instrument M2L SG2C32962814 MAPLETREE INDUSTR. TR. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.08.2024The instrument M2L SG2C32962814 MAPLETREE INDUSTR. TR. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 01.08.2024Das Instrument LUO1 GB00B29H4253 TYMAN PLC LS -,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.08.2024The instrument LUO1 GB00B29H4253 TYMAN PLC LS -,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 01.08.2024Das Instrument USI US90346E1038 US SILICA HLDGS INC.DL-01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.08.2024The instrument USI US90346E1038 US SILICA HLDGS INC.DL-01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 01.08.2024Das Instrument 24W5 JE00BJVNSS43 FERGUSON PLC LS 0,1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.08.2024The instrument 24W5 JE00BJVNSS43 FERGUSON PLC LS 0,1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 01.08.2024Das Instrument 5LL SE0009664188 XM REALITY AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.08.2024The instrument 5LL SE0009664188 XM REALITY AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 01.08.2024Das Instrument SDW US8681531070 SUPERIOR DRIL.PRO.DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.08.2024The instrument SDW US8681531070 SUPERIOR DRIL.PRO.DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 01.08.2024