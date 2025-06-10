Achievement reinforces the company's impact on the North American construction market

Ferguson Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) is proud to announce its debut on the 2025 Fortune 500 list, earning the 146th position. This milestone reflects the company's impact on the North American construction industry and reinforces its position as the largest value-added distributor in its $340B residential and non-residential construction markets.

The Fortune 500 list, published annually by Fortune magazine, ranks the top 500 U.S. companies by total revenue for their respective fiscal year. Ferguson earned its place on the list with revenues of $29.6B in fiscal year 2024 and after completing a corporate restructure that moved its headquarters to the U.S. in Aug. 2024.

"We are honored to join the Fortune 500 list," said CEO Kevin Murphy. "It's a testament to the dedication and hard work of our associates and the strong industry relationships we have fostered with both customers and suppliers. We are proud to serve the specialized trade professionals who rely on us to make their complex projects simple, successful and sustainable."

Ferguson holds leading positions in many of the markets it serves. The company's expert associates combined with a world-class supply chain, value-added solutions and digital tools drive construction productivity and enable project success.

About Ferguson

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) is the largest value-added distributor serving the specialized professional in our $340B residential and non-residential North American construction market. We help make our customers' complex projects simple, successful and sustainable by providing expertise and a wide range of products and services from plumbing, HVAC, appliances, and lighting to PVF, water and wastewater solutions, and more. Headquartered in Newport News, Va., Ferguson has sales of $29.6 billion (FY'24) and approximately 35,000 associates in nearly 1,800 locations. For more information, please visit corporate.ferguson.com.

