NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN COMMON STOCK OF PAR VALUE $0.0001 EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Kelly Baker
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Employee Director
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of common stock of par value $0.0001 per share pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$224.94 1.323153
USD United States Dollar
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Not applicable
$297.63
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-08-06; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Catherine Halligan
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Employee Director
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of common stock of par value $0.0001 per share pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
1.
$225.002 2.051
$223.1499 3.4124
USD United States Dollar
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
1.
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $461.48
2.
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $761.48
e)
Date of the transaction
f)
Place of the transaction
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
James S. Metcalf
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Employee Director
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of common stock of par value $0.0001 per share pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
1.
Price(s) Volume(s)
$224.954 2.065
Price(s) Volume(s)
$225.39 15.8266
USD United States Dollar
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
1.
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $464.53
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $3,567.16
e)
Date of the transaction
f)
Place of the transaction
