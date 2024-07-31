

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Telefonica SA (TDE.L), a Spanish telecommunications company, Wednesday reported profit before tax of 1.302 billion euros for the first half, higher than 1.114 billion euros in the comparable period last year.



EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization rose to 6.424 billion euros from 6.266 billion euros in the previous year.



Net profit increased to 979 million euros or 0.15 euros per basic share from 760 million euros or 0.11 euros per basic share last year.



Excluding one-time items, basic earnings per share were up to 0.20 euros from 0.16 euros a year ago.



Revenue for the first half increased 1.1 percent to 20.395 billion euros from 20.178 billion euros in the previous year.



For the full year, Telefonica has confirmed its outlook. It continues to expect revenue to grow nearly 1 percent year-on-year and EBITDA to increase 1 percent-2 percent for the full year.



