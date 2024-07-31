O'KEY Group S.A.

O'KEY GROUP REPORTS 5.2% NET RETAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN Q2 2024



31-Jul-2024 / 08:45 CET/CEST

Press release 31 July 2024

O'KEY GROUP REPORTS 5.2% NET RETAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN Q2 2024 O'KEY Group S.A. (AIX, MOEX: OKEY, the "Group" or the "Company"), one of Russia's leading food retailers, has announced its unaudited operating results for the second quarter (Q2) and the six months (6M) of 2024. All materials published by the Group are available on its website at www.okeygroup.lu . Q2 2024 operating highlights Group net retail revenue [1] rose by 5.2% YoY to RUB 52.3 bn, driven mainly by LFL revenue growth of O'KEY hypermarkets and DA! discounters, as well as by support from DA! chain expansion.

rose by 5.2% YoY to RUB 52.3 bn, driven mainly by LFL revenue growth of O'KEY hypermarkets and DA! discounters, as well as by support from DA! chain expansion. O'KEY hypermarkets' net retail revenue grew by 1.0% YoY to RUB 33.9 bn on the back of a 1.5% increase in LFL revenue.

DA! discounters' net retail revenue went up 13.8% YoY to RUB 18.4 bn, led by a 6.3% increase in LFL revenue and the chain's organic growth.

DA! discounters' share in the Group's net retail revenue grew by 2.7 pp YoY and reached 35.2%. 6M 2024 operating highlights [2] Group net retail revenue grew by 6.2% YoY to RUB 104.6 bn.

O'KEY hypermarkets' net retail revenue was up 2.0% YoY to RUB 69.4 bn, thanks to a 2.6% increase in LFL revenue.

DA! discounters' net retail revenue rose by 15.7% YoY to RUB 35.2 bn, driven by a 6.9% LFL revenue growth and further boosted by the chain's expansion. Key events in 6M 2024 and after the reporting date In June, Expert RA affirmed a credit rating of 'ruA-' for O'KEY LLC, the main operating subsidiary of O'KEY Group S.A. The outlook of the rating remains Stable. The full text of the announcements is available at https://www.okeygroup.lu/press-center/press-releases/2024/1904/

On 18 June 2024, the Group cancelled the listing of its GDRs on LSE. On 13 June, in preparation for the delisting from LSE, the Group transferred GDRs to Level II Quotation List on the Moscow Exchange. O'KEY Group GDRs are also listed on AIX. The Group plans to keep its listing on both MOEX and AIX. The full text of the respective announcements is available at https://www.okeygroup.lu/press-center/press-releases/2024/1902/ and at https://www.okeygroup.lu/press-center/press-releases/2024/1906/ In July, the Group announced that it had initiated a transition to a new depositary bank, replacing The Bank of NY Mellon with RCS Trust and Corporate Services Ltd., appointed as a successor for the Group's GDR program. The full text of the announcements is available at https://www.okeygroup.lu/press-center/press-releases/2024/1908/

In July, NCR rating agency affirmed a credit rating of 'A.ru' with Stable outlook for O'KEY LLC, the main operating subsidiary of O'KEY Group S.A. The full text of the announcements is available at https://www.okeygroup.lu/press-center/press-releases/2024/1911/ Operating review Group Net Retail Revenue in Q2 and 6M 2024 Net Retail Revenue, RUB mln (excl. VAT) Q2 2024 Q2 2023 YoY, % 6M 2024 6M 2023 YoY, % O'KEY Group 52,316 49,738 5.2% 104,568 98,463 6.2% O'KEY hypermarkets 33,896 33,548 1.0% 69,383 68,054 2.0% DA! discounters 18,420 16,190 13.8% 35,185 30,409 15.7%

Group Like-for-Like Net Retail Revenue Performance in Q2 and 6M 2024 April May June Q2 2024 6M 2024 Net retail revenue, % YoY O'KEY Group (1.2%) 5.5% 5.1% 3.1% 3.9% O'KEY hypermarkets (3.2%) 4.5% 3.3% 1.5% 2.6% DA! discounters 2.8% 7.4% 8.7% 6.3% 6.9% Customer traffic, % YoY O'KEY Group (6.3%) (3.1%) (2.9%) (4.1%) (3.2%) O'KEY hypermarkets (8.1%) (4.1%) (3.9%) (5.4%) (4.5%) DA! discounters (4.2%) (1.9%) (1.7%) (2.6%) (1.6%) Average ticket, % YoY O'KEY Group 5.4% 8.9% 8.2% 7.5% 7.4% O'KEY hypermarkets 5.4% 9.0% 7.5% 7.3% 7.4% DA! discounters 7.3% 9.5% 10.6% 9.2% 8.6%

Note: Q2 2024 LFL metrics are calculated based on 77 O'KEY and 202 DA! stores. In Q2 2024, the Group's net retail revenue increased by 5.2% YoY to RUB 52,316 mln, led mainly by LFL revenue growth of the two chains, as well as the discounter business expansion. Net retail revenue of O'KEY hypermarkets rose by 1.0% YoY to RUB 33,896 mln on the back of a 1.5% LFL net retail revenue increase in Q2 2024. Over the first half of 2024, O'KEY management team has been significantly strengthened with seasoned professionals in store operations, commercial, marketing, real estate, non-commercial purchases and more. In Q2 2024, O'KEY initiated a thorough review of assortment and suppliers portfolio to further strengthen customer proposition and build long-term and mutually beneficial strategic partnerships at the same time. The process is being backed by updating the promotional, pricing and marketing concepts as the basis for the development of renewed strategy for O'KEY hypermarkets. In Q2 2024, DA! discounters' net retail revenue grew by 13.8% YoY to RUB 18,420 mln, driven by a 6.3% LFL revenue growth and a 6.9% YoY increase in selling space. The discounters' share in the Group's revenue grew by 2.7 p.p. YoY to 35.2% in Q2 2024. The DA! discount chain continued to work on providing the best value for money proposition to our customers, with an emphasis on the range of fresh and ultra-fresh products and further improving the portfolio of its own brands. Group Stores and Selling Space in 6M 2024 Stores and Selling Space 6M 2024 6M 2023 Net change Change, % Number of stores, EoP 296 282 14 5.0% O'KEY hypermarkets 77 77 - - DA! discounters 219 205 14 6.8% Total selling space (sq m), EoP 659,973 648,866 11,107 1.7% O'KEY hypermarkets 512,329 510,768 1,561 0.3% DA! discounters 147,644 138,098 9,546 6.9%

In Q2 2024, the Group closed three and opened two DA! stores. As of 30 June 2024, the Group operated a total of 77 O'KEY hypermarkets and 219 DA! discounters with a total selling space of 659,973 sq m. For more information, please contact: Natalya Belyavskaya Head of Investor Relations +7 495 663 6677 ext. 266 Natalya.Belyavskaya@okmarket.ru www.okeygroup.lu

ABOUT O'KEY GROUP O'KEY Group S.A. (AIX, MOEX: OKEY) is one of the leading grocery retailers in Russia, operating hypermarkets under the O'KEY brand and discounters under the DA! brand. As of 30 June 2024, the Group had 296 stores across Russia (77 hypermarkets and 219 discounters) with a total selling space of 659,973 sq m. O'KEY opened its first hypermarket in St Petersburg in 2002 and has since demonstrated continuous growth. It was the first Russian food retailer to launch e-commerce operations offering a full range of hypermarket products for home delivery. The Group operates e-commerce pick-up and delivery points in 72 O'KEY hypermarkets across the country. In 2015, we launched the first discount chain in Russia under the DA! brand. The Group operates five distribution centres in Russia - three in Moscow and two in St Petersburg - and employs 19,200 people. In 2023, the Group's revenue amounted to RUB 207.9 bn, and EBITDA reached RUB 17.0 bn. The O'KEY Group shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd - 49.11%. GSU Ltd - 34.14%, free-float and other holders - 16.75%. DISCLAIMER These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking statements. These statements typically include words such as 'expects' and 'anticipates' and words of similar import. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this announcement should be taken as forecasts or promises, nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in this announcement. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements. [1] Hereinafter the net retail revenue, LFL net retail revenue, and online revenue metrics are provided net of VAT. [2] Hereinafter the net retail revenue and LFL net retail revenue for 6M 2024 vs 6M 2023 is not adjusted for a leap-year effect, i.e. there was an additional trading day in February 2024 compared to February 2023.



