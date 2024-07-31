O'KEY Group S.A.
Press release
31 July 2024
O'KEY GROUP REPORTS 5.2% NET RETAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN Q2 2024
O'KEY Group S.A. (AIX, MOEX: OKEY, the "Group" or the "Company"), one of Russia's leading food retailers, has announced its unaudited operating results for the second quarter (Q2) and the six months (6M) of 2024.
All materials published by the Group are available on its website at www.okeygroup.lu.
Q2 2024 operating highlights
6M 2024 operating highlights[2]
Key events in 6M 2024 and after the reporting date
The full text of the respective announcements is available at https://www.okeygroup.lu/press-center/press-releases/2024/1902/ and at https://www.okeygroup.lu/press-center/press-releases/2024/1906/
Operating review
Group Net Retail Revenue in Q2 and 6M 2024
Group Like-for-Like Net Retail Revenue Performance in Q2 and 6M 2024
Note: Q2 2024 LFL metrics are calculated based on 77 O'KEY and 202 DA! stores.
In Q2 2024, the Group's net retail revenue increased by 5.2% YoY to RUB 52,316 mln, led mainly by LFL revenue growth of the two chains, as well as the discounter business expansion.
Net retail revenue of O'KEY hypermarkets rose by 1.0% YoY to RUB 33,896 mln on the back of a 1.5% LFL net retail revenue increase in Q2 2024.
Over the first half of 2024, O'KEY management team has been significantly strengthened with seasoned professionals in store operations, commercial, marketing, real estate, non-commercial purchases and more.
In Q2 2024, O'KEY initiated a thorough review of assortment and suppliers portfolio to further strengthen customer proposition and build long-term and mutually beneficial strategic partnerships at the same time. The process is being backed by updating the promotional, pricing and marketing concepts as the basis for the development of renewed strategy for O'KEY hypermarkets.
In Q2 2024, DA! discounters' net retail revenue grew by 13.8% YoY to RUB 18,420 mln, driven by a 6.3% LFL revenue growth and a 6.9% YoY increase in selling space. The discounters' share in the Group's revenue grew by 2.7 p.p. YoY to 35.2% in Q2 2024.
The DA! discount chain continued to work on providing the best value for money proposition to our customers, with an emphasis on the range of fresh and ultra-fresh products and further improving the portfolio of its own brands.
Group Stores and Selling Space in 6M 2024
In Q2 2024, the Group closed three and opened two DA! stores. As of 30 June 2024, the Group operated a total of 77 O'KEY hypermarkets and 219 DA! discounters with a total selling space of 659,973 sq m.
For more information, please contact:
ABOUT O'KEY GROUP
O'KEY Group S.A. (AIX, MOEX: OKEY) is one of the leading grocery retailers in Russia, operating hypermarkets under the O'KEY brand and discounters under the DA! brand.
As of 30 June 2024, the Group had 296 stores across Russia (77 hypermarkets and 219 discounters) with a total selling space of 659,973 sq m. O'KEY opened its first hypermarket in St Petersburg in 2002 and has since demonstrated continuous growth. It was the first Russian food retailer to launch e-commerce operations offering a full range of hypermarket products for home delivery. The Group operates e-commerce pick-up and delivery points in 72 O'KEY hypermarkets across the country. In 2015, we launched the first discount chain in Russia under the DA! brand. The Group operates five distribution centres in Russia - three in Moscow and two in St Petersburg - and employs 19,200 people.
In 2023, the Group's revenue amounted to RUB 207.9 bn, and EBITDA reached RUB 17.0 bn.
The O'KEY Group shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd - 49.11%. GSU Ltd - 34.14%, free-float and other holders - 16.75%.
DISCLAIMER
These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking statements. These statements typically include words such as 'expects' and 'anticipates' and words of similar import. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this announcement should be taken as forecasts or promises, nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in this announcement. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.
[1] Hereinafter the net retail revenue, LFL net retail revenue, and online revenue metrics are provided net of VAT.
[2] Hereinafter the net retail revenue and LFL net retail revenue for 6M 2024 vs 6M 2023 is not adjusted for a leap-year effect, i.e. there was an additional trading day in February 2024 compared to February 2023.
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
1957553 31-Jul-2024