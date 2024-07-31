

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Nemetschek SE(NEM0.F), a provider of software solutions for the construction and media industries, on Wednesday posted a rise in earnings for the second-quarter, helped by increased revenue.



The results reflected higher revenue from subscription and SaaS offerings, which surged by 82.9 percent, year-on-year, to 124.6 million euros.



For the three-month, the Group posted a net profit of 41.9 million euros or 0.36 euro per share, higher than 32.8 million euros or 0.28 euro per share, recorded for the same period last year.



Excluding amortization of purchase price allocation, earnings increased to 47.1 million euros or 0.41 euro per share, from previous year's 39.2 million euros or 0.34 euro per share in 2023.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT stood at 47.9 million euros, compared with 40.7million euros last year. EBITDA was 61.4 million euros, up from previous year's 56.1 million euros.



Revenues climbed to 227.7 million euros from 207.5 million euros a year ago.



Annual recurring revenue or ARR was 797.9 million euros, higher than 630.7 million euros last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the Group has confirmed its annual revenue outlook. Also, based on the consolidation of GoCanvas as of July 1, the Board expects an additional positive effect on the projected revenue growth of around 3 percentage points.



With the consolidation of GoCanvas, the ARR growth is expected to increase from around 25 percent to over 30 percent, for the year. The share of recurring revenue is also expected to continue to increase to around 85 percent.



Nemetschek's confirmed guidance, which excludes GoCanvas, reflects ARR growth of around 25 percent.



