In the second quarter of 2023, the group still generated sales of €513 million from the sale of polysilicon, while this year revenue dropped to €232 million. Earnings fell even more, dropping by 65%. From pv magazine Germany Wacker Chemie AG has posted a significant decline in second-quarter sales and earnings. Total sales fell from €1. 75 to around €1. 5 billion compared to the same quarter last year, the Munich-based group announced on Friday. The main reason for the drop were significantly lower sales volumes of polysilicon for the solar industry, the company said. Earnings before interest, ...

