

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rathbones Group PLC (RAT.L), an investment management company, Wednesday reported profit before tax of 65.3 million pounds for the first half, significantly higher than 26 million pounds in the same period last year, mainly driven by growth in fee and commission income.



Excluding one-time items, underlying profit before tax was 112.1 million pounds, up from 50.8 million pounds a year ago.



Operating income grew to 447.4 million pounds from 238 million pounds in the previous year.



Net profit increased to 45.5 million pounds or 42.8p per share from 19.7 million pounds or 32.8p per share a year ago.



Underlying profit grew to 83.4 million pounds or 78.5p per share from 38.9 million pounds or 64.8p per share prior year.



Net interest income rose to 32.7 million pounds from 23 million pounds last year, while net fee and commission income increased to 399 million pounds from 214.4 million pounds.



Funds under management and administration or FUMA as on June 30 was 108.9 billion pounds, up 3.4 from the previous 6-month period.



The company has increased its interim dividend by 3.4 percent to 30p per share, to be paid on October 1, to shareholders of record on September 6.



