

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Advantest Corporation (ATE), a manufacturer of test equipment for electronic components, Wednesday reported profit before tax of 31.93 billion yen for the first quarter, significantly higher than 12.961 billion yen in the same quarter last year, primarily helped by growth in sales.



Operating income increased to 31.325 billion yen from 14.269 billion yen a year ago.



Net income grew to 23.873 billion yen or 32.25 yen per share from 9.202 billion yen or 12.44 yen per share last year.



Sales for the quarter increased to 138.725 billion yen from 101.251 billion yean in the previous year.



For the full year, the company expects net income to increase 68.6 percent to 105,000 million, and sales to grow 23.3 percent to 600,000 million.



