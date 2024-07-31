

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ricardo Plc (RCDO.L), an environmental and engineering consultant, said on Wednesday that its full-year trading was in line with expectations to deliver the previously expected underlying profit before tax.



For the 12-month period to June 30, the company had projected its annual underlying profit before tax to be in line with market consensus of 30.5 million pounds.



Order intake for the Group was around 495 million pounds, down 5 percent, from last year.



This primarily reflects the new program wins in the prior year in Performance Products and the timing of large orders in Automotive and Industrial.



The company expects its annual revenue to increase 7 percent, year-on-year.



Ricardo is scheduled to release its annual results on September 11.



