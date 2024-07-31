

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's jobless rate remained unchanged in June, the labor force survey results from Destatis showed on Wednesday.



The unemployment rate stood at adjusted 3.4 percent, the same as in May. The number of unemployed persons increased only by 2,000 to 1.50 million.



The survey showed that unemployment, on an unadjusted basis, increased 194,000 from a year ago to 1.52 million. The jobless rate rose to 3.4 percent from 3.0 percent in May.



The Federal Labor Agency is scheduled to issue Germany's unemployment data for July later today. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 6.0 percent in July.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX