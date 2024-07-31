Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Uran-Geheimtipp: Hier winken Topaussichten mit enormen Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YAV3 | ISIN: GB00B41H7391 | Ticker-Symbol: 21W
Frankfurt
31.07.24
08:28 Uhr
4,940 Euro
+0,020
+0,41 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ZIGUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZIGUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0005,15012:44
PR Newswire
31.07.2024 11:06 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZIGUP plc - Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM

ZIGUP plc - Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31

31 July 2024

ZIGUP PLC
(the "Company")

ZIGUP plc Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting

ZIGUP plc Annual General Meeting (the "Annual General Meeting") will take place at 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday 24 September 2024 at the offices of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, Governor's House, 5 Laurence Pountney Hill, London, EC4R 0BR.

The Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2024 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting, including details of how shareholders can appoint a proxy, are being sent to shareholders today and, in accordance with paragraph 9.6.1 of the FCA Listing Rules, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. The Company's' Long Term Incentive Plan rules will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A copy of the Company's Annual Report and Accounts and the Notice of Annual General Meeting can be accessed from the investor relations section of the Company's website at:

https://www.zigup.com/investors/results-reports-and-presentation; (Annual Report and Accounts); and

https://www.zigup.com/investors/shareholder-information/agm-information (Notice of Annual General Meeting).

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 6.3.5R(1A).

For further information contact:

Matthew Barton
Company Secretary
Telephone: 01325 467558


ZIGUP plc

LEI: 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.