ZIGUP plc - Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31

31 July 2024

ZIGUP PLC

(the "Company")

ZIGUP plc Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting

ZIGUP plc Annual General Meeting (the "Annual General Meeting") will take place at 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday 24 September 2024 at the offices of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, Governor's House, 5 Laurence Pountney Hill, London, EC4R 0BR.

The Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2024 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting, including details of how shareholders can appoint a proxy, are being sent to shareholders today and, in accordance with paragraph 9.6.1 of the FCA Listing Rules, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. The Company's' Long Term Incentive Plan rules will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A copy of the Company's Annual Report and Accounts and the Notice of Annual General Meeting can be accessed from the investor relations section of the Company's website at:

https://www.zigup.com/investors/results-reports-and-presentation; (Annual Report and Accounts); and

https://www.zigup.com/investors/shareholder-information/agm-information (Notice of Annual General Meeting).

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 6.3.5R(1A).

For further information contact:

Matthew Barton

Company Secretary

Telephone: 01325 467558



ZIGUP plc

LEI: 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41