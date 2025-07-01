ZIGUP plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

1 July 2025

ZIGUP PLC - Total Voting Rights

The following notification is made in accordance with Rule 5.6 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

As at 1 July 2025, ZIGUP PLC confirms that its share capital consists of: 236,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 7,252,974 ordinary shares are held in treasury; and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 228,838,449 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information contact:

Matt Barton, Group Company Secretary +44 (0) 1325 467558

Notes to Editors:

About ZIGUP

ZIGUP is the leading integrated mobility solutions provider, with a platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle to help people keep on the move, smarter. The Group offers mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across a broad range of areas from vehicle rental and fleet management to accident management, vehicle repairs, service and maintenance.

The mobility landscape is changing, becoming ever more connected and ZIGUP uses its knowledge and expertise to guide customers through the transformation, whether that is more digitally connected solutions or supporting the transition to lower carbon mobility through providing EVs, charging solutions and consultancy. We are proud to be a King's Award for Enterprise 2025 holder, recognised for our commitment to Promoting Opportunity and supporting social mobility. Awarded for our efforts to draw fresh young talent into our industry, we are dedicated to attracting and retaining the next generation of automotive technicians by offering accessible pathways for individuals from all backgrounds to succeed and thrive.

The Group's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, smarter - through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With our considerable scale and reach, ZIGUP's mission is to offer an imaginative, market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group seeks to achieve this through the delivery of its new strategic framework of Enable, Deliver and Grow.