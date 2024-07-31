

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - East Japan Railway Company (EJPRF.PK, EJPRY.PK) reported first quarter profit to owners of parent of 73.3 billion yen, an increase of 63.6% from a year ago. Basic earnings per share was 64.79 yen compared to 39.66 yen. Operatng revenues were 686.67 billion yen, up 9.1% from prior year.



For the year ending March 31, 2025, the company expects: basic earnings per share of 185.62 yen; and operating revenues of 2.85 trillion yen.



