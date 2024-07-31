YORK (PENNSYLVANIA) (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook, share movement)
Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) has revised down its annual guidance following first-half results and its latest view of the macroeconomic environment, foreign exchange, and market dynamics,.
The company now expects annual adjusted income per share of $1.96 to $2.02, lower than the previous guidance of $2 to $2.10 per share.
Dentsply now projects full-year sales of $3.86 billion to $3.90 billion, compared with earlier expectation of $3.91 billion to $3.97 billion.
Analysts, on average, forecast the firm to report income per share of $2.01, on revenue of $3.93 billion, for the year.
XRAY was trading down by 2.50 percent at $26.11 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.
Q2 Results:
Below are the earnings highlights for Dentsply Sirona:
Earnings: -$4 million in Q2 vs. $86 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.02 in Q2 vs. $0.40 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dentsply Sirona Inc reported adjusted earnings of $101 million or $0.49 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.5 per share Revenue: $984 million in Q2 vs. $1.028 billion in the same period last year.
