HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF) (the "Company"), parent company of Central Pacific Bank (the "Bank" or "CPB"), today reported net income of $15.8 million, or fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.58 for the second quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $12.9 million, or EPS of $0.48 in the previous quarter and net income of $14.5 million, or EPS of $0.53 in the year-ago quarter.

"We continue to navigate the current environment and positive trends are developing. We are pleased with our strong second quarter financial results, which included the highest net income in our last five quarters," said Arnold Martines, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Key contributors included NIM expansion of 14 bps, core deposit growth and improvement in net charge-offs. At the same time, we maintained solid liquidity and grew our capital levels further."

"We were recently recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of America's Best Banks as well as the Best-In-State Bank for Hawaii in 2024. We are humbled by this recognition, proud of our employees, and thankful to our customers for the trust they place in Central Pacific Bank," Martines said.

The Board of Directors has also appointed Mr. Martines as Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank. Mr. Martines replaces Ms. A. Catherine Ngo who continues to serve as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company and the Bank.

Earnings Highlights

Net interest income was $51.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, which increased by $1.7 million, or 3.5% from the previous quarter, and decreased by $0.8 million, or 1.5% from the year-ago quarter. Net interest margin ("NIM") was 2.97% for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 14 basis points ("bp" or "bps") from the previous quarter and 1 bp from the year-ago quarter. The sequential quarter increase in net interest income and NIM was primarily due to higher average yields earned on investment securities and loans, while interest-bearing liability costs remained relatively stable. The higher average yield earned on investment securities includes $0.9 million in income from an interest rate swap that became effective on March 31, 2024.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to a provision of $3.9 million in the previous quarter and a provision of $4.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The provision in the second quarter consisted of a provision for credit losses on loans of $2.4 million and a credit to the provision for off-balance sheet exposures of $0.2 million.

Other operating income totaled $12.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $11.2 million in the previous quarter and $10.4 million in the year-ago quarter. The higher other operating income was primarily due to higher mortgage banking income of $0.4 million and higher investment services fees of $0.6 million (included in other service charges and fees).

Other operating expense totaled $41.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $40.6 million in the previous quarter and $39.9 million in the year-ago quarter. The higher other operating expense was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits.

The efficiency ratio was 64.26% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 66.05% in the previous quarter and 63.17% in the year-ago quarter.

The effective tax rate was 23.4% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 23.5% in the previous quarter and 23.6% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets of $7.39 billion at June 30, 2024 decreased by $23.0 million, or 0.3% from $7.41 billion at March 31, 2024, and decreased by $180.6 million, or 2.4% from $7.57 billion at June 30, 2023. The Company had $298.9 million in cash on its balance sheet and $2.56 billion in total other liquidity sources, including available borrowing capacity and unpledged investment securities at June 30, 2024. Total available sources of liquidity as a percentage of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits was 121% at June 30, 2024, compared to 118% at March 31, 2024 and 128% at June 30, 2023. During the second quarter of 2024, excess balance sheet liquidity was used to pay off $41.6 million in higher cost government time deposits.

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs, of $5.38 billion at June 30, 2024 decreased by $17.8 million, or 0.3% from $5.40 billion at March 31, 2024, and decreased by $137.0 million, or 2.5% from $5.52 billion at June 30, 2023. Average yields earned on loans during the second quarter of 2024 was 4.80%, compared to 4.67% in the previous quarter and 4.37% in the year-ago quarter.

Total deposits of $6.58 billion at June 30, 2024 decreased by $36.4 million or 0.5% from $6.62 billion at March 31, 2024, and decreased by $223.3 million, or 3.3% from $6.81 billion at June 30, 2023. Core deposits, which include demand deposits, savings and money market deposits and time deposits up to $250,000, totaled $5.91 billion at June 30, 2024, and increased by $16.7 million, or 0.3% from $5.90 billion at March 31, 2024. Average rates paid on total deposits during the second quarter of 2024 was 1.33%, compared to 1.32% in the previous quarter and 0.84% in the year-ago quarter. Approximately 64%, 65% and 65% of the Company's total deposits were FDIC-insured or fully collateralized at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $10.3 million, or 0.14% of total assets at June 30, 2024, compared to $10.1 million, or 0.14% of total assets at March 31, 2024 and $11.1 million, or 0.15% of total assets at June 30, 2023.

Net charge-offs totaled $3.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $4.5 million in the previous quarter, and net charge-offs of $3.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans was 0.28%, 0.34% and 0.24% during the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

The allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of total loans was 1.16% at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.18% at March 31, 2024, and 1.16% at June 30, 2023.

Capital

Total shareholders' equity was $518.6 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $507.2 million and $476.3 million at March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock. As of June 30, 2024, $19.1 million in share repurchase authorization remained available under the Company's share repurchase program.

The Company's leverage, tier 1 risk-based capital, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 capital ratios were 9.3%, 12.8%, 15.1%, and 11.9%, respectively, at June 30, 2024, compared to 9.0%, 12.6%, 14.8%, and 11.6%, respectively, at March 31, 2024.

On July 30, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share on its outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on September 16, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2024.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host a conference call today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) to discuss the quarterly results. Individuals are encouraged to listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting the investor relations page of the Company's website at http://ir.cpb.bank. Alternatively, investors may participate in the live call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (conference ID: 9836028). A playback of the call will be available through August 30, 2024 by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (playback ID: 9836028) and on the Company's website. Information which may be discussed in the conference call is provided in an earnings supplement presentation on the Company's website at http://ir.cpb.bank.

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $7.39 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 27 branches and 55 ATMs in the State of Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.cpb.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements ("FLS") concerning: projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, capital expenditures, payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital position, credit losses, net interest margin or other financial items; statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (the "Company") or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to business plans, use of capital resources, products or services and regulatory developments and regulatory actions; statements of future economic performance including anticipated performance results from our business initiatives; or any statements of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Words such as "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "seek," "expect," "intend," "forecast," "hope," "target," "continue," "remain," "estimate," "will," "should," "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify FLS but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

While we believe that our FLS and the assumptions underlying them are reasonably based, such statements and assumptions are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties, and thus could later prove to be inaccurate or incorrect. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially from those statements or projections for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to: the effects of inflation and interest rate fluctuations; the adverse effects of recent bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, deposit behavior, liquidity and regulatory responses thereto; the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic virus (and its variants) and other pandemic viruses on local, national and international economies, including, but not limited to, the adverse impact on tourism and construction in the State of Hawaii, our borrowers, customers, third-party contractors, vendors and employees, as well as the effects of government programs and initiatives in response thereto; supply chain disruptions; the increase in inventory or adverse conditions in the real estate market and deterioration in the construction industry; adverse changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and, as a result, increased loan delinquency rates, deterioration in asset quality, and losses in our loan portfolio; the impact of local, national, and international economies and events (including natural disasters such as wildfires, volcanic eruptions, hurricanes, tsunamis, storms, and earthquakes) on the Company's business and operations and on tourism, the military, and other major industries operating within the Hawaii market and any other markets in which the Company does business; deterioration or malaise in domestic economic conditions, including any destabilization in the financial industry and deterioration of the real estate market, as well as the impact of declining levels of consumer and business confidence in the state of the economy in general and in financial institutions in particular; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, changes in capital standards, other regulatory reform and federal and state legislation, including but not limited to regulations promulgated by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, government-sponsored enterprise reform, and any related rules and regulations which affect our business operations and competitiveness; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including legal proceedings and lawsuits we are or may become subject to, or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and proceedings and the resolution thereof; the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the effect of, and our ability to comply with, any regulations or regulatory orders or actions we are or may become subject to, and the effect of any recurring or special FDIC assessments; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters and the cost and resources required to implement such changes; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; securities market and monetary fluctuations, including the impact resulting from the elimination of the London Interbank Offered Rate Index; negative trends in our market capitalization and adverse changes in the price of the Company's common stock; the effects of any acquisitions or dispositions we may make; political instability; acts of war or terrorism; changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; technological changes and developments; cybersecurity and data privacy breaches and the consequence therefrom; failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; our ability to address deficiencies in our internal controls over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies and other financial service providers; our ability to successfully implement our initiatives to lower our efficiency ratio; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in our personnel, organization, compensation and benefit plans; our ability to successfully implement and achieve the objectives of our Banking-as-a-Service initiatives, including adoption of the initiatives by customers and risks faced by any of our bank collaborations including reputational and regulatory risk; and our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

For further information with respect to factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from the expectations or projections stated in the FLS, please see the Company's publicly available Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's Form 10-K for the last fiscal year and, in particular, the discussion of "Risk Factors" set forth therein. We urge investors to consider all of these factors carefully in evaluating the FLS contained in this document. FLS speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any FLS to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Highlights (Unaudited) TABLE 1 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, except for per share amounts) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2024 2023 CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT Net interest income $ 51,921 $ 50,187 $ 51,142 $ 51,928 $ 52,734 $ 102,108 $ 106,930 Provision for credit losses 2,239 3,936 4,653 4,874 4,319 6,175 6,171 Total other operating income 12,121 11,244 15,172 10,047 10,435 23,365 21,444 Total other operating expense 41,151 40,576 42,522 39,611 39,903 81,727 82,010 Income tax expense 4,835 3,974 4,273 4,349 4,472 8,809 9,531 Net income 15,817 12,945 14,866 13,141 14,475 28,762 30,662 Basic earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.48 $ 0.55 $ 0.49 $ 0.54 $ 1.06 $ 1.14 Diluted earnings per share 0.58 0.48 0.55 0.49 0.53 1.06 1.13 Dividends declared per share 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.52 0.52 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (ROA) [1] 0.86 % 0.70 % 0.79 % 0.70 % 0.78 % 0.78 % 0.82 % Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) [1] 12.42 10.33 12.55 10.95 12.12 11.38 13.03 Average shareholders' equity to average assets 6.94 6.73 6.32 6.39 6.40 6.83 6.31 Efficiency ratio [2] 64.26 66.05 64.12 63.91 63.17 65.14 63.88 Net interest margin (NIM) [1] 2.97 2.83 2.84 2.88 2.96 2.90 3.02 Dividend payout ratio [3] 44.83 54.17 47.27 53.06 49.06 49.06 46.02 SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES Average loans, including loans held for sale $ 5,385,829 $ 5,400,558 $ 5,458,245 $ 5,507,248 $ 5,543,398 $ 5,393,193 $ 5,534,741 Average interest-earning assets 7,032,515 7,140,264 7,208,613 7,199,866 7,155,606 7,086,389 7,134,111 Average assets 7,338,714 7,449,661 7,498,097 7,510,537 7,463,629 7,394,188 7,453,753 Average deposits 6,542,767 6,659,812 6,730,883 6,738,071 6,674,650 6,601,290 6,665,208 Average interest-bearing liabilities 4,910,998 5,009,542 5,023,321 4,999,820 4,908,120 4,960,270 4,864,633 Average shareholders' equity 509,507 501,120 473,708 480,118 477,711 505,314 470,673

[1] ROA and ROE are annualized based on a 30/360 day convention. Annualized net interest income and expense in the NIM calculation are based on the day count interest payment conventions at the interest-earning asset or interest-bearing liability level (i.e. 30/360, actual/actual). [2] Efficiency ratio is defined as total other operating expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total other operating income). [3] Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by diluted earnings per share.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Highlights (Unaudited) TABLE 1 (CONTINUED) Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS Central Pacific Financial Corp. Leverage ratio 9.3 % 9.0 % 8.8 % 8.7 % 8.7 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.8 12.6 12.4 11.9 11.8 Total risk-based capital ratio 15.1 14.8 14.6 14.1 13.9 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.9 11.6 11.4 11.0 10.9 Central Pacific Bank Leverage ratio 9.6 9.4 9.2 9.1 9.1 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.3 13.1 12.9 12.4 12.3 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.5 14.3 14.1 13.7 13.5 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.3 13.1 12.9 12.4 12.3 Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 BALANCE SHEET Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs $ 5,383,644 $ 5,401,417 $ 5,438,982 $ 5,508,710 $ 5,520,683 Total assets 7,386,952 7,409,999 7,642,796 7,637,924 7,567,592 Total deposits 6,582,455 6,618,854 6,847,592 6,874,745 6,805,737 Long-term debt 156,223 156,163 156,102 156,041 155,981 Total shareholders' equity 518,647 507,203 503,815 468,598 476,279 Total shareholders' equity to total assets 7.02 % 6.84 % 6.59 % 6.14 % 6.29 % ASSET QUALITY Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 62,225 $ 63,532 $ 63,934 $ 64,517 $ 63,849 Nonaccrual loans 10,257 10,132 7,008 6,652 11,061 Non-performing assets (NPA) 10,257 10,132 7,008 6,652 11,061 Ratio of ACL to total loans 1.16 % 1.18 % 1.18 % 1.17 % 1.16 % Ratio of NPA to total assets 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.15 % PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING Book value per common share $ 19.16 $ 18.76 $ 18.63 $ 17.33 $ 17.61 Closing market price per common share 21.20 19.75 19.68 16.68 15.71

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) TABLE 2 Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (Dollars in thousands, except share data) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 ASSETS Cash and due from financial institutions $ 103,829 $ 98,410 $ 116,181 $ 108,818 $ 129,071 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 195,062 214,472 406,256 329,913 181,913 Investment securities: Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 676,719 660,833 647,210 625,253 664,071 Held-to-maturity debt securities, at amortized cost; fair value of: $528,088 at June 30, 2024, $541,685 at March 31, 2024, $565,178 at December 31, 2023, $531,887 at September 30, 2023, and $581,222 at June 30, 2023 615,867 624,948 632,338 640,053 649,946 Total investment securities 1,292,586 1,285,781 1,279,548 1,265,306 1,314,017 Loans held for sale 3,950 755 1,778 - 2,593 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 5,383,644 5,401,417 5,438,982 5,508,710 5,520,683 Less: allowance for credit losses (62,225 ) (63,532 ) (63,934 ) (64,517 ) (63,849 ) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 5,321,419 5,337,885 5,375,048 5,444,193 5,456,834 Premises and equipment, net 100,646 97,688 96,184 97,378 96,479 Accrued interest receivable 23,184 21,957 21,511 21,529 20,463 Investment in unconsolidated entities 40,155 40,780 41,546 42,523 45,218 Mortgage servicing rights 8,636 8,599 8,696 8,797 8,843 Bank-owned life insurance 173,716 172,228 170,706 168,543 168,136 Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines ("FHLB") stock 6,925 6,921 6,793 10,995 10,960 Right-of-use lease assets 32,081 32,079 29,720 32,294 33,247 Other assets 84,763 92,444 88,829 107,635 99,818 Total assets $ 7,386,952 $ 7,409,999 $ 7,642,796 $ 7,637,924 $ 7,567,592 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,847,173 $ 1,848,554 $ 1,913,379 $ 1,969,523 $ 2,009,387 Interest-bearing demand 1,283,669 1,290,321 1,329,189 1,345,843 1,359,978 Savings and money market 2,234,111 2,211,966 2,209,733 2,209,550 2,184,652 Time 1,217,502 1,268,013 1,395,291 1,349,829 1,251,720 Total deposits 6,582,455 6,618,854 6,847,592 6,874,745 6,805,737 Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs of: $324 at June 30, 2024, $384 at March 31, 2024, $445 at December 31, 2023, $506 at September 30, 2023 and $566 at June 30, 2023 156,223 156,163 156,102 156,041 155,981 Lease liabilities 33,422 33,169 30,634 33,186 34,111 Accrued interest payable 14,998 16,654 18,948 16,752 11,402 Other liabilities 81,207 77,956 85,705 88,602 84,082 Total liabilities 6,868,305 6,902,796 7,138,981 7,169,326 7,091,313 EQUITY Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: none at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023 - - - - - Common stock, no par value, authorized 185,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 27,063,644 at June 30, 2024, 27,042,326 at March 31, 2024, 27,045,033 at December 31, 2023, 27,043,169 at September 30, 2023, and 27,045,792 at June 30, 2023 404,494 404,494 405,439 405,439 405,511 Additional paid-in capital 104,161 103,130 102,982 102,550 101,997 Retained earnings 132,683 123,902 117,990 110,156 104,046 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (122,691 ) (124,323 ) (122,596 ) (149,547 ) (135,275 ) Total shareholders' equity 518,647 507,203 503,815 468,598 476,279 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,386,952 $ 7,409,999 $ 7,642,796 $ 7,637,924 $ 7,567,592

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) TABLE 3 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2024 2023 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 64,422 $ 62,819 $ 62,429 $ 62,162 $ 60,455 $ 127,241 $ 118,724 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable investment securities 8,466 7,211 7,292 7,016 7,145 15,677 14,481 Tax-exempt investment securities 598 655 686 709 727 1,253 1,517 Interest on deposits in other financial institutions 2,203 3,611 3,597 2,412 877 5,814 1,154 Dividend income on FHLB stock 151 106 109 113 120 257 256 Total interest income 75,840 74,402 74,113 72,412 69,324 150,242 136,132 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Interest-bearing demand 490 499 467 460 411 989 774 Savings and money market 8,977 8,443 7,459 6,464 4,670 17,420 8,056 Time 12,173 12,990 12,741 11,268 8,932 25,163 15,196 Interest on short-term borrowings 1 - - - 378 1 1,139 Interest on long-term debt 2,278 2,283 2,304 2,292 2,199 4,561 4,037 Total interest expense 23,919 24,215 22,971 20,484 16,590 48,134 29,202 Net interest income 51,921 50,187 51,142 51,928 52,734 102,108 106,930 Provision for credit losses 2,239 3,936 4,653 4,874 4,319 6,175 6,171 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 49,682 46,251 46,489 47,054 48,415 95,933 100,759 Other operating income: Mortgage banking income 1,040 613 611 765 690 1,653 1,216 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,135 2,103 2,312 2,193 2,137 4,238 4,248 Other service charges and fees 5,869 5,261 5,349 5,203 4,994 11,130 9,979 Income from fiduciary activities 1,449 1,435 1,272 1,234 1,068 2,884 2,389 Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,234 1,522 2,015 379 1,185 2,756 2,476 Net loss on sales of investment securities - - (1,939 ) (135 ) - - - Other 394 310 5,552 408 361 704 1,136 Total other operating income 12,121 11,244 15,172 10,047 10,435 23,365 21,444 Other operating expense: Salaries and employee benefits 21,246 20,735 20,164 19,015 20,848 41,981 42,871 Net occupancy 4,597 4,600 4,676 4,725 4,310 9,197 8,784 Computer software 4,381 4,287 4,026 4,473 4,621 8,668 9,227 Legal and professional services 2,506 2,320 2,245 2,359 2,469 4,826 5,355 Equipment 995 1,010 968 1,112 932 2,005 1,878 Advertising 901 914 1,045 968 942 1,815 1,875 Communication 657 837 632 809 791 1,494 1,569 Other 5,868 5,873 8,766 6,150 4,990 11,741 10,451 Total other operating expense 41,151 40,576 42,522 39,611 39,903 81,727 82,010 Income before income taxes 20,652 16,919 19,139 17,490 18,947 37,571 40,193 Income tax expense 4,835 3,974 4,273 4,349 4,472 8,809 9,531 Net income $ 15,817 $ 12,945 $ 14,866 $ 13,141 $ 14,475 $ 28,762 $ 30,662 Per common share data: Basic earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.48 $ 0.55 $ 0.49 $ 0.54 $ 1.06 $ 1.14 Diluted earnings per share 0.58 0.48 0.55 0.49 0.53 1.06 1.13 Cash dividends declared 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.52 0.52 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 27,053,549 27,046,525 27,044,121 27,042,762 27,024,043 27,050,037 27,011,659 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 27,116,349 27,099,101 27,097,285 27,079,484 27,071,478 27,106,267 27,090,258

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent) (Unaudited) TABLE 4 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average Average Average Average Average Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Yield/Rate Interest Balance Yield/Rate Interest Balance Yield/Rate Interest ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 162,393 5.46 % $ 2,203 $ 265,418 5.47 % $ 3,611 $ 69,189 5.08 % $ 877 Investment securities: Taxable 1,335,100 2.54 8,466 1,324,657 2.18 7,211 1,379,319 2.07 7,145 Tax-exempt [1] 142,268 2.13 757 142,830 2.32 829 151,979 2.42 920 Total investment securities 1,477,368 2.50 9,223 1,467,487 2.19 8,040 1,531,298 2.11 8,065 Loans, including loans held for sale 5,385,829 4.80 64,422 5,400,558 4.67 62,819 5,543,398 4.37 60,455 FHLB stock 6,925 8.71 151 6,801 6.24 106 11,721 4.10 120 Total interest-earning assets 7,032,515 4.34 75,999 7,140,264 4.19 74,576 7,155,606 3.89 69,517 Noninterest-earning assets 306,199 309,397 308,023 Total assets $ 7,338,714 $ 7,449,661 $ 7,463,629 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,273,901 0.15 % $ 490 $ 1,296,865 0.15 % $ 499 $ 1,367,878 0.12 % $ 411 Savings and money market deposits 2,221,754 1.63 8,977 2,218,250 1.53 8,443 2,172,680 0.86 4,670 Time deposits up to $250,000 555,809 3.29 4,548 544,279 3.21 4,339 390,961 1.82 1,770 Time deposits over $250,000 703,280 4.36 7,625 794,019 4.38 8,651 790,864 3.63 7,162 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,754,744 1.83 21,640 4,853,413 1.82 21,932 4,722,383 1.19 14,013 FHLB advances and other short-term borrowings 66 5.60 1 - - - 29,791 5.09 378 Long-term debt 156,188 5.86 2,278 156,129 5.88 2,283 155,946 5.65 2,199 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,910,998 1.96 23,919 5,009,542 1.94 24,215 4,908,120 1.36 16,590 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,788,023 1,806,399 1,952,267 Other liabilities 130,186 132,600 125,531 Total liabilities 6,829,207 6,948,541 6,985,918 Total equity 509,507 501,120 477,711 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,338,714 $ 7,449,661 $ 7,463,629 Net interest income $ 52,080 $ 50,361 $ 52,927 Interest rate spread 2.38 % 2.25 % 2.53 % Net interest margin 2.97 % 2.83 % 2.96 %

[1] Interest income and resultant yield information for tax-exempt investment securities is expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis using a federal statutory tax rate of 21%.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent) (Unaudited) TABLE 5 Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average Average Average Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Yield/Rate Interest Balance Yield/Rate Interest ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 213,905 5.47 % $ 5,814 $ 47,195 4.93 % $ 1,154 Investment securities: Taxable 1,329,879 2.36 15,677 1,387,606 2.09 14,481 Tax-exempt [1] 142,549 2.23 1,586 152,520 2.52 1,920 Total investment securities 1,472,428 2.34 17,263 1,540,126 2.13 16,401 Loans, including loans held for sale 5,393,193 4.74 127,241 5,534,741 4.32 118,724 FHLB stock 6,863 7.49 257 12,049 4.26 256 Total interest-earning assets 7,086,389 4.26 150,575 7,134,111 3.85 136,535 Noninterest-earning assets 307,799 319,642 Total assets $ 7,394,188 $ 7,453,753 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,285,383 0.15 % $ 989 $ 1,391,386 0.11 % $ 774 Savings and money market deposits 2,220,002 1.58 17,420 2,177,783 0.75 8,056 Time deposits up to $250,000 550,044 3.25 8,887 366,316 1.60 2,907 Time deposits over $250,000 748,649 4.37 16,276 740,428 3.35 12,289 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,804,078 1.82 43,572 4,675,913 1.04 24,026 FHLB advances and other short-term borrowings 33 5.60 1 47,031 4.88 1,139 Long-term debt 156,159 5.87 4,561 141,689 5.75 4,037 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,960,270 1.95 48,134 4,864,633 1.21 29,202 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,797,212 1,989,295 Other liabilities 131,392 129,152 Total liabilities 6,888,874 6,983,080 Total equity 505,314 470,673 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,394,188 $ 7,453,753 Net interest income $ 102,441 $ 107,333 Interest rate spread 2.31 % 2.64 % Net interest margin 2.90 % 3.02 %

[1] Interest income and resultant yield information for tax-exempt investment securities is expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis using a federal statutory tax rate of 21%.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Loans by Geographic Distribution (Unaudited) TABLE 6 Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 HAWAII: Commercial and industrial $ 415,538 $ 420,009 $ 421,736 $ 406,433 $ 374,601 Real estate: Construction 147,657 145,213 163,337 174,057 168,012 Residential mortgage 1,913,177 1,924,889 1,927,789 1,930,740 1,942,906 Home equity 706,811 729,210 736,524 753,980 750,760 Commercial mortgage 1,150,703 1,103,174 1,063,969 1,045,625 1,037,826 Consumer 287,295 306,563 322,346 338,248 327,790 Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs 4,621,181 4,629,058 4,635,701 4,649,083 4,601,895 Less: Allowance for credit losses (47,902 ) (48,739 ) (48,189 ) (48,105 ) (44,828 ) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses $ 4,573,279 $ 4,580,319 $ 4,587,512 $ 4,600,978 $ 4,557,067 U.S. MAINLAND: [1] Commercial and industrial $ 169,318 $ 156,087 $ 153,971 $ 157,373 $ 170,557 Real estate: Construction 23,865 23,356 22,182 37,455 32,807 Commercial mortgage 314,667 319,088 318,933 319,802 329,736 Consumer 254,613 273,828 308,195 344,997 385,688 Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs 762,463 772,359 803,281 859,627 918,788 Less: Allowance for credit losses (14,323 ) (14,793 ) (15,745 ) (16,412 ) (19,021 ) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses $ 748,140 $ 757,566 $ 787,536 $ 843,215 $ 899,767 TOTAL: Commercial and industrial $ 584,856 $ 576,096 $ 575,707 $ 563,806 $ 545,158 Real estate: Construction 171,522 168,569 185,519 211,512 200,819 Residential mortgage 1,913,177 1,924,889 1,927,789 1,930,740 1,942,906 Home equity 706,811 729,210 736,524 753,980 750,760 Commercial mortgage 1,465,370 1,422,262 1,382,902 1,365,427 1,367,562 Consumer 541,908 580,391 630,541 683,245 713,478 Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs 5,383,644 5,401,417 5,438,982 5,508,710 5,520,683 Less: Allowance for credit losses (62,225 ) (63,532 ) (63,934 ) (64,517 ) (63,849 ) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses $ 5,321,419 $ 5,337,885 $ 5,375,048 $ 5,444,193 $ 5,456,834

[1] U.S. Mainland includes territories of the United States.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Deposits (Unaudited) TABLE 7 Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,847,173 $ 1,848,554 $ 1,913,379 $ 1,969,523 $ 2,009,387 Interest-bearing demand 1,283,669 1,290,321 1,329,189 1,345,843 1,359,978 Savings and money market 2,234,111 2,211,966 2,209,733 2,209,550 2,184,652 Time deposits up to $250,000 547,212 544,600 533,898 465,543 427,864 Core deposits 5,912,165 5,895,441 5,986,199 5,990,459 5,981,881 Government time deposits 193,833 235,463 374,581 400,130 383,426 Other time deposits greater than $250,000 476,457 487,950 486,812 484,156 440,430 Total time deposits greater than $250,000 670,290 723,413 861,393 884,286 823,856 Total deposits $ 6,582,455 $ 6,618,854 $ 6,847,592 $ 6,874,745 $ 6,805,737

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Nonperforming Assets and Accruing Loans 90+ Days Past Due (Unaudited) TABLE 8 Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 355 $ 357 $ 432 $ 352 $ 319 Real estate: Construction - - - - 4,851 Residential mortgage 7,991 7,979 4,962 4,949 4,385 Home equity 1,247 929 834 677 797 Commercial mortgage 77 77 77 77 77 Consumer 587 790 703 597 632 Total nonaccrual loans 10,257 10,132 7,008 6,652 11,061 Other real estate owned ("OREO") - - - - - Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") 10,257 10,132 7,008 6,652 11,061 Accruing loans 90+ days past due: Real estate: Construction - 588 - - - Residential mortgage 1,273 386 - 794 959 Home equity 135 560 229 - 133 Consumer 896 924 1,083 2,120 2,207 Total accruing loans 90+ days past due 2,304 2,458 1,312 2,914 3,299 Total NPAs and accruing loans 90+ days past due $ 12,561 $ 12,590 $ 8,320 $ 9,566 $ 14,360 Ratio of total nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.19 % 0.19 % 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.20 % Ratio of total NPAs to total assets 0.14 0.14 0.09 0.09 0.15 Ratio of total NPAs to total loans and OREO 0.19 0.19 0.13 0.12 0.20 Ratio of total NPAs and accruing loans 90+ days past due to total loans and OREO 0.23 0.23 0.15 0.17 0.26 Quarter-to-quarter changes in NPAs: Balance at beginning of quarter $ 10,132 $ 7,008 $ 6,652 $ 11,061 $ 5,313 Additions 1,920 4,792 1,836 2,311 7,105 Reductions: Payments (363 ) (263 ) (268 ) (5,718 ) (290 ) Return to accrual status (27 ) (198 ) (137 ) (207 ) (212 ) Charge-offs, valuation and other adjustments (1,405 ) (1,207 ) (1,075 ) (795 ) (855 ) Total reductions (1,795 ) (1,668 ) (1,480 ) (6,720 ) (1,357 ) Balance at end of quarter $ 10,257 $ 10,132 $ 7,008 $ 6,652 $ 11,061

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans (Unaudited) TABLE 9 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2024 2023 Allowance for credit losses: Balance at beginning of period $ 63,532 $ 63,934 $ 64,517 $ 63,849 $ 63,099 $ 63,934 $ 63,738 Provision for credit losses on loans 2,448 4,121 4,959 4,526 4,135 6,569 5,750 Charge-offs: Commercial and industrial (519 ) (682 ) (419 ) (402 ) (362 ) (1,201 ) (1,141 ) Real estate: Residential mortgage (284 ) - - - - (284 ) - Consumer (4,345 ) (4,838 ) (5,976 ) (4,710 ) (3,873 ) (9,183 ) (6,559 ) Total charge-offs (5,148 ) (5,520 ) (6,395 ) (5,112 ) (4,235 ) (10,668 ) (7,700 ) Recoveries: Commercial and industrial 130 90 84 261 125 220 375 Real estate: Construction - - - 1 - - - Residential mortgage 9 8 7 10 7 17 60 Home equity - 6 42 - 15 6 15 Consumer 1,254 893 720 982 703 2,147 1,611 Total recoveries 1,393 997 853 1,254 850 2,390 2,061 Net charge-offs (3,755 ) (4,523 ) (5,542 ) (3,858 ) (3,385 ) (8,278 ) (5,639 ) Balance at end of period $ 62,225 $ 63,532 $ 63,934 $ 64,517 $ 63,849 $ 62,225 $ 63,849 Average loans, net of deferred fees and costs $ 5,385,829 $ 5,400,558 $ 5,458,245 $ 5,507,248 $ 5,543,398 $ 5,393,193 $ 5,534,741 Ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.28 % 0.34 % 0.41 % 0.28 % 0.24 % 0.31 % 0.20 % Ratio of ACL to total loans 1.16 1.18 1.18 1.17 1.16 1.16 % 1.16 %

