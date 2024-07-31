CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: LECO) today reported second quarter 2024 net income of $101.7 million, or diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77, which includes special item after-tax net charges of $32.6 million, or $0.57 EPS. This compares with prior year period net income of $137.3 million, or $2.36 EPS, which included special item after-tax net charges of $4.9 million, or $0.08 EPS. Excluding special items, second quarter 2024 adjusted net income was $134.3 million, or $2.34 adjusted EPS. This compares with adjusted net income of $142.2 million, or $2.44 adjusted EPS, in the prior year period.

Second quarter 2024 sales decreased 3.7% to $1,022 million reflecting a 4.4% decrease in organic sales and a 1.2% benefit from acquisitions. Operating income for the second quarter 2024 was $148.8 million, or 14.6% of sales, as compared with operating income of $178.0 million, or 16.8% of sales, in the prior year period. Excluding special items, adjusted operating income was $177.6 million, or 17.4% of sales, as compared with $184.2 million, or 17.4% of sales, in the prior year period.

"Our solid second quarter profit, earnings and cash conversion results demonstrate the team's effective cost management and execution of our strategic initiatives while navigating a more challenging portion of the cycle," stated Steven B. Hedlund, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to focus on long-term growth and margin enhancement through innovation, acquisitions, and operational excellence, which I am confident will extend Lincoln's competitive position and generate superior value."

Six Months 2024 Summary

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $225.1 million, or $3.91 EPS, which includes special item after-tax net charges of $37.8 million, or $0.66 EPS. This compares with prior period net income of $259.3 million, or $4.44 EPS, which included special item after-tax net charges of $7.2 million, or $0.13 EPS. Excluding these items, adjusted net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 decreased 1.3% to $262.9 million, or $4.57 EPS, compared with $266.5 million, or $4.57 EPS, in the comparable 2023 period.

Sales decreased 4.6% to $2,002.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 reflecting a 5.3% decrease in organic sales. Operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $313.9 million, or 15.7% of sales. This compares with operating income of $342.4 million, or 16.3% of sales, in the comparable 2023 period. Excluding special items, adjusted operating income was $349.0 million, or 17.4% of sales, as compared with $353.3 million, or 16.8% of sales, in the comparable 2023 period.

Financing Activities

On June 20, 2024, the Company agreed to issue three new series of senior unsecured private placement notes (collectively the "Notes") in the aggregate principal amount of $550 million. One series of Notes in the aggregate principal amount of $400 million was issued on June 20, 2024. The other two series of Notes will be issued on August 22, 2024. The Notes will have maturities ranging from 5 to 10 years with a weighted average effective interest rate of 5.2% including the impact of swaps. The proceeds of the Notes were used to repay the Company's $400 million term loan and for general corporate purposes. Once the Notes are fully issued, the Company's total debt will be $1.25 billion with a weighted average effective interest rate of 4.08% including the impact of swaps. In addition, on June 20, 2024, the Company entered into a new revolving credit facility to provide up to $1 billion of borrowing capacity. The new revolving credit facility will initially bear interest on outstanding borrowings at a per annum rate equal to SOFR plus 1.10% and could fluctuate based on the Company's total net leverage ratio at a spread ranging from SOFR plus 1.10% to SOFR plus 1.60%.

Non-GAAP Information

Adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EBIT, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted diluted earnings per share ("adjusted EPS"), Organic sales, Cash conversion, adjusted net operating profit after taxes and adjusted return on invested capital ("adjusted ROIC") are non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses non-GAAP measures to assess the Company's operating performance by excluding certain disclosed special items that management believes are not representative of the Company's core business. Management believes that excluding these special items enables them to make better period-over-period comparisons and benchmark the Company's operational performance against other companies in its industry more meaningfully. Furthermore, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with meaningful information that provides a more complete understanding of Company operating results and enables investors to analyze financial and business trends more thoroughly. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed in isolation, are not a substitute for GAAP measures and have limitations including, but not limited to, their usefulness as comparative measures as other companies may define their non-GAAP measures differently.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company's expectations and beliefs concerning the future contained in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "guidance" or words of similar meaning. Actual results may differ materially from such statements due to a variety of factors that could adversely affect the Company's operating results. The factors include, but are not limited to: general economic, financial and market conditions; the effectiveness of commercial and operating initiatives; completion of planned divestitures; interest rates; disruptions, uncertainty or volatility in the credit markets that may limit our access to capital; currency exchange rates and devaluations; adverse outcome of pending or potential litigation; actual costs of the Company's rationalization plans; possible acquisitions, including the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; market risks and price fluctuations related to the purchase of commodities and energy; global regulatory complexity; the effects of changes in tax law; tariff rates in the countries where the Company conducts business; and the possible effects of events beyond our control, such as the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, political unrest, acts of terror, natural disasters and pandemics on the Company or its customers, suppliers and the economy in general. For additional discussion, see "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Financial Highlights (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Income Fav (Unfav) to Three Months Ended June 30, Prior Year 2024 % of Sales 2023 % of Sales $ % Net sales $ 1,021,683 100.0 % $ 1,060,565 100.0 % $ (38,882) (3.7) % Cost of goods sold 637,870 62.4 % 687,137 64.8 % 49,267 7.2 % Gross profit 383,813 37.6 % 373,428 35.2 % 10,385 2.8 % Selling, general & administrative expenses 208,485 20.4 % 192,748 18.2 % (15,737) (8.2) % Rationalization and asset impairment charges 26,490 2.6 % 2,667 0.3 % (23,823) (893.3) % Operating income 148,838 14.6 % 178,013 16.8 % (29,175) (16.4) % Interest expense, net 10,661 1.0 % 11,699 1.1 % 1,038 8.9 % Other income (expense) (1,553) - 6,746 0.6 % (8,299) (123.0) % Income before income taxes 136,624 13.4 % 173,060 16.3 % (36,436) (21.1) % Income taxes 34,916 3.4 % 35,729 3.4 % 813 2.3 % Effective tax rate 25.6 % 20.6 % (5.0) % Net income $ 101,708 10.0 % $ 137,331 12.9 % $ (35,623) (25.9) % Basic earnings per share $ 1.79 $ 2.39 $ (0.60) (25.1) % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.77 $ 2.36 $ (0.59) (25.0) % Weighted average shares (basic) 56,816 57,479 Weighted average shares (diluted) 57,366 58,303

Fav (Unfav) to Six Months Ended June 30, Prior Year 2024 % of Sales 2023 % of Sales $ % Net sales $ 2,002,880 100.0 % $ 2,099,908 100.0 % $ (97,028) (4.6) % Cost of goods sold 1,250,668 62.4 % 1,371,123 65.3 % 120,455 8.8 % Gross profit 752,212 37.6 % 728,785 34.7 % 23,427 3.2 % Selling, general & administrative expenses 407,232 20.3 % 382,864 18.2 % (24,368) (6.4) % Rationalization and asset impairment charges 31,095 1.6 % 3,544 0.2 % (27,551) (777.4) % Operating income 313,885 15.7 % 342,377 16.3 % (28,492) (8.3) % Interest expense, net 19,440 1.0 % 24,899 1.2 % 5,459 21.9 % Other income 709 0.0 % 10,926 0.5 % (10,217) (93.5) % Income before income taxes 295,154 14.7 % 328,404 15.6 % (33,250) (10.1) % Income taxes 70,031 3.5 % 69,142 3.3 % (889) (1.3) % Effective tax rate 23.7 % 21.1 % (2.6) % Net income $ 225,123 11.2 % $ 259,262 12.3 % $ (34,139) (13.2) % Basic earnings per share $ 3.96 $ 4.51 $ (0.55) (12.2) % Diluted earnings per share $ 3.91 $ 4.44 $ (0.53) (11.9) % Weighted average shares (basic) 56,841 57,537 Weighted average shares (diluted) 57,505 58,353

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Financial Highlights (In thousands) (Unaudited) Balance Sheet Highlights Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 272,672 $ 393,787 Accounts receivable, net 549,237 538,830 Inventories 582,730 562,864 Total current assets 1,613,106 1,693,111 Property, plant and equipment, net 583,832 575,316 Total assets 3,415,249 3,377,297 Trade accounts payable 351,445 325,435 Total current liabilities 783,567 754,610 Short-term debt (1) 6,254 2,439 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,098,430 1,102,771 Total equity 1,312,906 1,308,852 Operating Working Capital June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Average operating working capital to Net sales (2) 18.0 % 17.1 % Invested Capital June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Short-term debt (1) $ 6,254 $ 2,439 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,098,430 1,102,771 Total debt 1,104,684 1,105,210 Total equity 1,312,906 1,308,852 Invested capital $ 2,417,590 $ 2,414,062 Total debt / invested capital 45.7 % 45.8 %

(1) Includes current portion of long-term debt. (2) Average operating working capital to Net sales is defined as the sum of Accounts receivable, Inventories and contract assets less Trade accounts payable and contract liabilities as of period end divided by annualized rolling three months of Net sales.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Financial Highlights (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating income as reported $ 148,838 $ 178,013 $ 313,885 $ 342,377 Special items (pre-tax): Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2) 26,490 2,667 31,095 3,544 Acquisition transaction costs (3) 2,182 - 3,944 - Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories (4) 112 3,545 112 7,401 Adjusted operating income (1) $ 177,622 $ 184,225 $ 349,036 $ 353,322 As a percent of net sales 17.4 % 17.4 % 17.4 % 16.8 % Net income as reported $ 101,708 $ 137,331 $ 225,123 $ 259,262 Special items: Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2) 26,490 2,667 31,095 3,544 Acquisition transaction costs (3) 2,182 - 3,944 - Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories (4) 112 3,545 112 7,401 Loss (gain) on asset disposal (5) 4,950 - 4,950 (1,646) Tax effect of Special items (6) (1,182) (1,311) (2,308) (2,129) Adjusted net income (1) 134,260 142,232 262,916 266,432 Interest expense, net 10,661 11,699 19,440 24,899 Income taxes as reported 34,916 35,729 70,031 69,142 Tax effect of Special items (6) 1,182 1,311 2,308 2,129 Adjusted EBIT (1) $ 181,019 $ 190,971 $ 354,695 $ 362,602 Effective tax rate as reported 25.6 % 20.6 % 23.7 % 21.1 % Net special item tax impact (4.4) % 0.1 % (2.1) % - Adjusted effective tax rate (1) 21.2 % 20.7 % 21.6 % 21.1 % Diluted earnings per share as reported $ 1.77 $ 2.36 $ 3.91 $ 4.44 Special items per share 0.57 0.08 0.66 0.13 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) $ 2.34 $ 2.44 $ 4.57 $ 4.57 Weighted average shares (diluted) 57,366 58,303 57,505 58,353

(1) Adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EBIT, adjusted effective tax rate and adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Information section. (2) Primarily related to rationalization plans previously initiated within International Welding, including disposition of the Company's Russian entity, and The Harris Products Group. (3) Related to acquisitions and are included in Selling, general & administrative expenses. (4) Related to acquisitions and are included in Cost of goods sold. (5) Loss (gain) on asset disposal and included in Other income (expense). (6) Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods. The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Financial Highlights (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Non-GAAP Financial Measures Twelve Months Ended June 30, Return on Invested Capital 2024 2023 Net income as reported $ 511,110 $ 477,633 Plus: Interest expense (after-tax) 36,607 33,234 Less: Interest income (after-tax) 7,654 1,999 Net operating profit after taxes $ 540,063 $ 508,868 Special Items: Rationalization and asset impairment charges 16,237 14,291 Acquisition transaction costs 3,944 6,003 Pension settlement charges 845 - Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories 4,964 7,048 Loss (gain) on asset disposal 4,950 (1,646) Tax effect of Special items (2) 2,357 (4,110) Adjusted net operating profit after taxes (1) $ 573,360 $ 530,454 Invested Capital June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Short-term debt $ 6,254 $ 10,406 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,098,430 1,103,898 Total debt 1,104,684 1,114,304 Total equity 1,312,906 1,201,424 Invested capital $ 2,417,590 $ 2,315,728 Return on invested capital as reported 22.3 % 22.0 % Adjusted return on invested capital (1) 23.7 % 22.9 %

(1) Adjusted net operating profit after taxes and adjusted ROIC are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Information section. (2) Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods. The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Financial Highlights (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 101,708 $ 137,331 Adjustments to reconcile Net income to Net cash provided by operating activities: Rationalization and asset impairment net charges 23,687 1,134 Depreciation and amortization 20,865 21,917 Other non-cash items, net 4,589 22,074 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (4,881 ) 8,774 (Increase) decrease in inventories (18,210 ) 76 Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable 24,999 (5,275 ) Net change in other current assets and liabilities (5,455 ) 21,574 Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities 23,385 (8,760 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 170,687 198,845 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (23,139 ) (21,765 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (152,654 ) (32,657 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 987 578 Purchase of marketable securities - (6,453 ) NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (174,806 ) (60,297 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payments on short-term borrowings (2,594 ) (28,277 ) Proceeds from long-term borrowings 400,000 - Payments on long-term borrowings (400,170 ) (6,875 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 543 9,534 Purchase of shares for treasury (50,415 ) (53,075 ) Cash dividends paid to shareholders (40,416 ) (36,889 ) NET CASH USED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (93,052 ) (115,582 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents (5,135 ) (1,286 ) (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (102,306 ) 21,680 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 374,978 198,803 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 272,672 $ 220,483 Cash dividends paid per share $ 0.71 $ 0.64

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Financial Highlights (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 225,123 $ 259,262 Adjustments to reconcile Net income to Net cash provided by operating activities: Rationalization and asset impairment net charges 23,751 1,134 Depreciation and amortization 42,451 43,212 Other non-cash items, net 16,535 21,386 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Increase in accounts receivable (14,484 ) (18,890 ) (Increase) decrease in inventories (27,626 ) 6,267 Increase in trade accounts payable 28,956 1,566 Net change in other current assets and liabilities (10,245 ) 15,474 Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities 19,520 (6,635 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 303,981 322,776 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (49,395 ) (40,552 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (152,654 ) (32,657 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,303 3,892 Purchase of marketable securities - (7,029 ) NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (200,746 ) (76,346 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payments on short-term borrowings (578 ) (72,224 ) Proceeds from long-term borrowings 400,000 - Payments on long-term borrowings (400,339 ) (6,978 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 24,981 12,010 Purchase of shares for treasury (160,820 ) (85,234 ) Cash dividends paid to shareholders (81,696 ) (74,472 ) NET CASH USED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (218,452 ) (226,898 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents (5,898 ) 3,801 (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (121,115 ) 23,333 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 393,787 197,150 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 272,672 $ 220,483 Cash dividends paid per share $ 1.42 $ 1.28

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Segment Highlights (1) (In thousands) (Unaudited) Americas International The Harris Corporate / Welding Welding Products Group Eliminations Consolidated Three months ended June 30, 2024 Net sales $ 648,936 $ 238,758 $ 133,989 $ - $ 1,021,683 Inter-segment sales 37,800 8,849 3,272 (49,921) - Total sales $ 686,736 $ 247,607 $ 137,261 $ (49,921) $ 1,021,683 Net income $ 101,708 As a percent of total sales 10.0 % EBIT (1) $ 136,297 $ (5,525) $ 25,063 $ (8,550) $ 147,285 As a percent of total sales 19.8 % (2.2) % 18.3 % 14.4 % Special items charges (3) 354 31,234 (140) 2,286 33,734 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 136,651 $ 25,709 $ 24,923 $ (6,264) $ 181,019 As a percent of total sales 19.9 % 10.4 % 18.2 % 17.7 % Three months ended June 30, 2023 Net sales $ 676,966 $ 253,403 $ 130,196 $ - $ 1,060,565 Inter-segment sales 30,850 8,292 2,867 (42,009) - Total sales $ 707,816 $ 261,695 $ 133,063 $ (42,009) $ 1,060,565 Net income $ 137,331 As a percent of total sales 12.9 % EBIT (1) $ 136,913 $ 30,519 $ 19,510 $ (2,183) $ 184,759 As a percent of total sales 19.3 % 11.7 % 14.7 % 17.4 % Special items charges (4) 2,957 3,255 - - 6,212 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 139,870 $ 33,774 $ 19,510 $ (2,183) $ 190,971 As a percent of total sales 19.8 % 12.9 % 14.7 % 18.0 %

(1) EBIT is defined as Operating income plus Other income. (2) The primary profit measure used by management to assess segment performance is adjusted EBIT. EBIT for each operating segment is adjusted for special items to derive adjusted EBIT. (3) Special items in 2024 primarily reflect rationalization net charges of $26,284 in International Welding, primarily due to the impact of the Company's disposition of its Russian entity, a loss on asset disposal of $4,950 recorded to Other income (expense) in International Welding, and acquisition transaction costs of $2,182 in Corporate/Eliminations. (4) Special items in 2023 primarily reflect amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $2,957 and $588 in Americas and International Welding, respectively, and rationalization and asset impairment net charges of $2,667 in International Welding.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Segment Highlights (In thousands) (Unaudited) Americas International The Harris Corporate / Welding Welding Products Group Eliminations Consolidated Six months ended June 30, 2024 Net sales $ 1,273,035 $ 474,519 $ 255,326 $ - $ 2,002,880 Inter-segment sales 67,778 17,257 6,365 (91,400) - Total sales $ 1,340,813 $ 491,776 $ 261,691 $ (91,400) $ 2,002,880 Net income $ 225,123 As a percent of total sales 11.2 % EBIT (1) $ 272,396 $ 19,182 $ 43,406 $ (20,390) $ 314,594 As a percent of total sales 20.3 % 3.9 % 16.6 % 15.7 % Special items charges (3) 354 34,304 1,396 4,047 40,101 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 272,750 $ 53,486 $ 44,802 $ (16,343) $ 354,695 As a percent of total sales 20.3 % 10.9 % 17.1 % 17.7 % Six months ended June 30, 2023 Net sales $ 1,335,611 $ 505,819 $ 258,478 $ - $ 2,099,908 Inter-segment sales 63,168 15,045 5,764 (83,977) - Total sales $ 1,398,779 $ 520,864 $ 264,242 $ (83,977) $ 2,099,908 Net income $ 259,262 As a percent of total sales 12.3 % EBIT (1) $ 266,582 $ 59,814 $ 38,493 $ (11,586) $ 353,303 As a percent of total sales 19.1 % 11.5 % 14.6 % 16.8 % Special items charges (4) 5,742 3,557 - - 9,299 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 272,324 $ 63,371 $ 38,493 $ (11,586) $ 362,602 As a percent of total sales 19.5 % 12.2 % 14.6 % 17.3 %

(1) EBIT is defined as Operating income plus Other income. (2) The primary profit measure used by management to assess segment performance is adjusted EBIT. EBIT for each operating segment is adjusted for special items to derive adjusted EBIT. (3) Special items in 2024 primarily reflect rationalization net charges of $29,354 in International Welding, primarily due to the impact of the Company's disposition of its Russian entity, and $1,396 in the Harris Products Group, a loss on asset disposal of $4,950 recorded to Other income (expense) in International Welding, and acquisition transaction costs of $3,944 in Corporate/Eliminations. (4) Special items in 2023 primarily reflect amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $5,742 and $1,659 in Americas and International Welding, respectively, Rationalization and asset impairment net charges of $3,544 in International Welding, and a gain on asset disposal of $1,646 in International Welding.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Change in Net Sales by Segment (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30th Change in Net Sales by Segment Change in Net Sales due to: Net Sales Foreign Net Sales 2023 Volume Acquisitions Price Exchange 2024 Operating Segments Americas Welding $ 676,966 $ (45,665 ) $ 12,420 $ 6,522 $ (1,307 ) $ 648,936 International Welding 253,403 (9,557 ) 57 (3,149 ) (1,996 ) 238,758 The Harris Products Group 130,196 (2,523 ) - 6,728 (412 ) 133,989 Consolidated $ 1,060,565 $ (57,745 ) $ 12,477 $ 10,101 $ (3,715 ) $ 1,021,683 % Change Americas Welding (6.7 ) % 1.8 % 1.0 % (0.2 ) % (4.1 ) % International Welding (3.8 ) % 0.0 % (1.2 ) % (0.8 ) % (5.8 ) % The Harris Products Group (1.9 ) % - 5.2 % (0.3 ) % 2.9 % Consolidated (5.4 ) % 1.2 % 1.0 % (0.4 ) % (3.7 ) %

Six Months Ended June 30th Change in Net Sales by Segment Change in Net Sales due to: Net Sales Foreign Net Sales 2023 Volume Acquisitions Price Exchange 2024 Operating Segments Americas Welding $ 1,335,611 $ (88,318 ) $ 16,584 $ 8,806 $ 352 $ 1,273,035 International Welding 505,819 (21,829 ) 57 (7,159 ) (2,369 ) 474,519 The Harris Products Group 258,478 (11,379 ) - 8,171 56 255,326 Consolidated $ 2,099,908 $ (121,526 ) $ 16,641 $ 9,818 $ (1,961 ) $ 2,002,880 % Change Americas Welding (6.6 ) % 1.2 % 0.7 % 0.0 % (4.7 ) % International Welding (4.3 ) % 0.0 % (1.4 ) % (0.5 ) % (6.2 ) % The Harris Products Group (4.4 ) % - 3.2 % 0.0 % (1.2 ) % Consolidated (5.8 ) % 0.8 % 0.5 % (0.1 ) % (4.6 ) %

