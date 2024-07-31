Golden Lake Exploration Inc.: Golden Lake Exploration Hires Walk the Street Capital Inc for Media Services

Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (CSE:GLM)(OTCQB:GOLXF) ("GLM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a consulting services agreement dated July 29th, 2024, with Walk the Street Capital Inc. ("WTS Capital"), pursuant to which WTS Capital will provide media content strategy, creation, and dissemination services.

Golden Lake CEO Mike England commented, "WTS has come highly recommended, and we look forward to working together with them to help expand our audience at this exciting stage of events transpiring at, and around, our Jewel Ridge project in Nevada."

The initial term of the agreement is for 5 months and may be renewed with the mutual written agreement of both parties. During the initial term, WTS Capital will be paid $10,000 per month plus 500,000 options at exercisable at $0.05 for a period of one year set in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

WTS Capital is arm's length to Golden Lake, and to the Company's knowledge, WTS Capital and its principals do not currently own any securities. WTS may though, from time to time, acquire and dispose of shares for investment purposes during the term of the agreement. WTS Capital can be contacted at 405 Ridge Rd N, Ridgeway, Ontario L0S 1N0; Tel: (905) 321-1470; josh@walkthestreetcapital.com.

The Company also announces it has set 500,000 options to a consultant of the Company in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

About Golden Lake Exploration Inc.

Golden Lake Exploration is a junior public mining exploration company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to acquire, explore and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to aggressively advance its exploration program on the Jewel Ridge property. The Jewel Ridge property is located on the south end of Nevada's prolific Battle Mountain-Eureka trend, along strike and contiguous to Barrick Gold's Archimedes/Ruby Hill gold mine to the north and Timberline Resources' advanced-stage Lookout Mountain project to the south. The Company also owns a large early-stage property in south-central British Columbia, contiguous to Kodiak Copper Corp., and Gold Mountain Mining Inc., that is highly prospective for copper-gold porphyry and mesothermal gold-bearing quartz-vein mineralization.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Mike England"

____________________________

Mike England, CEO & Director

For further information please contact:

Tel: +1-604-683-3995

Toll-Free: +1-888-945-4770

